Tech News

The Space Station continues to lose air due to a hole

By Brian Adam
0
4
The Space Station continues to lose air due to a hole
The Space Station Continues To Lose Air Due To A

Must Read

Android

A leaked video of the Sony Xperia 5 II reveals the mobile future in all its splendor

Brian Adam - 0
After the leaked press photos now we get a video where Sony Xperia 5 II features, design and functions are appreciated, the...
Read more
Tech News

The Space Station continues to lose air due to a hole

Brian Adam - 0
We have already told you on our pages that inside the International Space Station astronauts are looking for a hole it is making losing...
Read more
Game Reviews

Samurai Jack Battle Through Time Review: The swordsman is back

Brian Adam - 0
The exploits of Samurai Jack relive on the small screen thanks to Battle Through Time, an action game in the footsteps of the highly...
Read more
Tech News

The IFA 2020 is over: no Kirin, here are the main announcements

Brian Adam - 0
This is the time of the year when technology enthusiasts gather in Berlin to check out the latest news on the market. However,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Space Station continues to lose air due to a hole

We have already told you on our pages that inside the International Space Station astronauts are looking for a hole it is making losing air to the structure. Of course, nothing catastrophic for now, but the station guests have been “forced” to close an entire section.

The officials, in fact, have first noticed a leak last September, but they did nothing about it for nearly a year, as the loss was not serious. Additionally, station operations kept crew members too busy to gather enough data on the problem.

However, recently, technicians have found a high rate of loss. For this reason, NASA asked astronaut Chris Cassidy and cosmonauts Roscosmos Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner on August 20 to search for the source of the leak. If specialists are still unable to locate the leak, they will need a new action plan.

The small amount of air that the space station loses it can be replaced simply thanks to the use of large tanks highly pressurized filled with nitrogen and oxygen during refueling missions. However, such tanks may not be able to replace air quickly enough if this small leak becomes more severe.

The leak rate is still stable and well below the design specification for the station and presents no concerns for the crew or vehicle safety“says NASA spokesman Daniel Huot. The leak, according to the spokesperson, should be found and capped in the coming days.

In the event of an emergency on the space station, crew members could return to Earth via the Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft … but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Related Articles

Android

A leaked video of the Sony Xperia 5 II reveals the mobile future in all its splendor

Brian Adam - 0
After the leaked press photos now we get a video where Sony Xperia 5 II features, design and functions are appreciated, the...
Read more
Game Reviews

Samurai Jack Battle Through Time Review: The swordsman is back

Brian Adam - 0
The exploits of Samurai Jack relive on the small screen thanks to Battle Through Time, an action game in the footsteps of the highly...
Read more
Tech News

The IFA 2020 is over: no Kirin, here are the main announcements

Brian Adam - 0
This is the time of the year when technology enthusiasts gather in Berlin to check out the latest news on the market. However,...
Read more
Tech News

Microsoft Edge ready to end Flash support, but there is a ‘catch’

Brian Adam - 0
The Adobe Flash epic shows no sign of ending. It was recently announced that the platform will soon be unplugged and companies are...
Read more
Tech News

The best Android smartphones under 200 euros in September 2020

Brian Adam - 0
We are in September 2020 and some interesting Android smartphones are on the way. What is the situation regarding the under 200 euro...
Read more
Game Reviews

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Review. The dream return to 20 years of legacy

Brian Adam - 0
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©