The Space Station continues to lose air due to a hole

We have already told you on our pages that inside the International Space Station astronauts are looking for a hole it is making losing air to the structure. Of course, nothing catastrophic for now, but the station guests have been “forced” to close an entire section.

The officials, in fact, have first noticed a leak last September, but they did nothing about it for nearly a year, as the loss was not serious. Additionally, station operations kept crew members too busy to gather enough data on the problem.

However, recently, technicians have found a high rate of loss. For this reason, NASA asked astronaut Chris Cassidy and cosmonauts Roscosmos Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner on August 20 to search for the source of the leak. If specialists are still unable to locate the leak, they will need a new action plan.

The small amount of air that the space station loses it can be replaced simply thanks to the use of large tanks highly pressurized filled with nitrogen and oxygen during refueling missions. However, such tanks may not be able to replace air quickly enough if this small leak becomes more severe.

“The leak rate is still stable and well below the design specification for the station and presents no concerns for the crew or vehicle safety“says NASA spokesman Daniel Huot. The leak, according to the spokesperson, should be found and capped in the coming days.

In the event of an emergency on the space station, crew members could return to Earth via the Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft … but that doesn’t seem to be the case.