The Spanish Medicines Agency authorizes the first clinical trial of a vaccine against COVID-19 in Spain with 190 volunteers

By Brian Adam
Salvador Illa, Minister of Health, has just announced at a press conference the authorization by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) to carry out the first clinical trial of a vaccine against COVID-19 in Spain in which 190 Spanish volunteers will participate.

The tests will be carried out in the centers of La Paz and Princesa (Madrid) and Marqués de Vallecilla (Santander). There are two groups of volunteers, one from 18 to 55 years old and another from 65 and over, both healthy. According to the Ministry of Health, “it is a dose finding study in which different administration guidelines are also explored”.

The Janssen vaccine (Johnson & Johnson)

Now that the authorization has been granted by the AEMPS, the researchers will start recruiting volunteers. This trial will also take place in Germany and the Netherlands and is a requirement that all vaccine candidates must carry out. The objective is “to demonstrate its quality, safety and efficacy”. From Health they remember that:

“Only after having evaluated, among other things, all the preclinical and clinical research carried out, the competent regulatory authorities authorize its commercialization – in the case of Spain, the European Medicines Agency and the Spanish Medicines and Health Products Agency”.

In this phase 2a trial, the Ad26.COV2.S vaccine, developed by Janssen (Johnson & Johnson). This vaccine is based on a non-replicative recombinant adenovirus to generate a immune response to protein S of the coronavirus. According to the Ministry of Health, Janssen has already completed the phase 1 clinical trials and, when the results are analyzed, the dose that the volunteers will receive will be decided. Janssen plans to begin phase 3 clinical trials shortly.

Minister Salvador Illa told a press conference that this vaccine is one of those being negotiated at the European level and that Spain is participating in it. “We signed the European strategy and all authorizations and the entire purchase process continues to be channeled through Europe”, Illa recalled, who ensures that “we will have a portfolio of safe, effective vaccines and that we guarantee that they will distribute equitably among all European partners that we participate in this alliance “.

