The spin-off of the Telecom Italia network is far from ideal

The spin-off of the Telecom Italia network is long overdue, but it’s imperfect. The sale of a part of its telecommunications network to US venture capital KKR for 1.8 billion euros should help the Italian operator accelerate investment in faster broadband connections. However, a plan to subsequently merge Telecom Italia’s cable with rival state-backed operator Open Fiber appears to be damaging government meddling.

Telecom Italia, which is worth € 8bn, is tapping into the growing appetite of infrastructure funds for fixed telecommunications networks. KKR’s offer of a 37.5% stake in the newly created company, FiberCop, which owns the last mile lines, gives it an enterprise value of $ 7.7 billion, including $ 3 billion in debt. That works out to a seemingly cheap 8.6 times FiberCop’s estimated 2021 EBITDA of € 900 million. Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners paid a 20 times multiple to acquire a portion of the Portuguese broadband network from Altice Europe from Patrick Drahi.

KKR is thus betting that FiberCop’s connections, mostly copper, will have been upgraded to faster and more valuable fiber optic cables by the time it sells them, seven or eight years from now. The prospect of an outside investor providing a cash injection is a possible template for other debt-laden European operators, such as Britain’s BT.

However, the Italian model is far from ideal. The FiberCop deal is a first step toward a government-sponsored merger of Telecom Italia’s network with a smaller rival, Open Fiber. State investor Cassa Depositi e Prestiti has stakes in both companies. The Executive believes that the two are unnecessarily duplicating investments, delaying the deployment of ultra-fast connections in Italy.

There is no doubt that Telecom Italia, which intends to maintain a stake of at least 50.1% in the merged entity, would benefit from reduced national competition. Less clear is whether the new network monopoly, the exact scope and valuation of which is still unclear, would have the same rigorous incentives to rapidly roll out fiber connections. And the complex integration would keep CEO Luigi Gubitosi busy for at least two years.

Telecom Italia’s contortions highlight a serious problem: the transition to faster fiber requires large investments that indebted operators cannot afford on their own. The danger, however, is that too much government meddling stalls the much-needed renewal of broadband.

>