'The spokesman with the unpronounceable name' – Another Gael insulted by Baron Kilclooney

By Brian Adam
'The spokesman with the unpronounceable name' - Another Gael insulted by Baron Kilclooney
'the Spokesman With The Unpronounceable Name' Another Gael Insulted

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

30 years after insulting journalist Gearóid Ó Muilleoir for his Irish name, John Taylor brought the same insult to another well-known Gael

'The spokesman with the unpronounceable name' - Another Gael insulted by Baron Kilclooney

Another well-known Gael in the North has spoken out about the insults he is given because of his Irish name.

The insult given by some people to people with Irish names came to the fore last week when it was reported that Baron Kilclooney, John Taylor, had insulted the journalist. Gearóid Ó Muilleoir because it has an Irish name.

It was thirty years ago but Baron Kilclooney had the same insult last year to another well-known Irish speaker, Aodhán Connolly, Director Consortium Northern Ireland Retail.

Taylor has been very popular since he called Kamala Harris, the elected Vice President of the United States, ‘The Indian’.

Aodhán Connolly shared on Twitter the insult Taylor gave him.

Aodhán Connolly told Tuairisc.ie that John Taylor’s insult was not unusual.

“Just a few weeks ago someone said on Twitter about me, You can tell immediately because he has Gaelicised his name where his bias is, he said

He said he does not accept the insults under his name at all.

“That’s the name my parents gave me and the name written on my birth certificate. I do not accept that it is an ‘unspeakable’ name or a name that is difficult to say and no one should have a problem with someone else’s name, ”Aodhán Ó Conghaile told Tuairisc.ie.

Aodhán Connolly said there was an online discussion about Theresa May’s Brexit deal when it was insulted by John Taylor.

“He did the same thing thirty years ago when he insulted the name of Gerald Miller and it is a bad thing that he did not change or grow in mind during that time.”

Connolly said it was no surprise that Taylor elected “publicly” the U.S. vice-president, Taylor Kamala.

Connolly said the insults “show” a lot about the man himself rather than anything else.

“He is clearly a man who is willing to be abusive about the culture, race and languages ​​of others,” said Aodhán Connolly.

Taylor claimed he did not know Kamala Harris’ name when he wrote the tweet and that there was no racism involved.

