The spread of the disease has fallen throughout the Gaeltacht, except in Donegal

According to the latest figures, things have improved in almost all Gaeltacht areas outside Donegal

The Covid-19 spread has fallen across the Gaeltacht in the last few weeks, except in the Donegal Gaeltacht.

Although the number of cases in the Gaeltacht areas, and in many other parts of the country, has been falling for over three weeks, the situation in Donegal is deteriorating.

The Covid-19 dispersal rate increased in four of the county constituencies and the rate in all seven was above the national average.

According to the latest figures, the Glenties constituency, which has the majority of the Donegal Gaeltacht, has a rate of 171 cases per 100,000 people. The previous week ‘s rate was 113 but the 41 cases of crown virus confirmed in the Valleys between 3-16 November resulted in a rise in the rate.

There was also an increase in the other two electoral areas with Gaeltacht areas. The rate in the Donegal Town electoral area increased from 105 to 143 and the rate increased even further in Milford with the rate going from 196 to 327 in a week.

The Carndonagh area has also grown and Donegal now has four of the top five Covid-19 hit constituencies in the country – Letterkenny (389), Buncrana (385), Carndonagh (348 ) and Milford (327).

Only two other areas had a higher rate than the national rate – Belmullet (183) and Kells (136), where part of the Rathcairn and Gibbstown Gaeltachts are located.

The Covid-19 rate in those constituencies has been declining since the end of last month, however. The rate fell in the other two electoral areas in those counties with Gaeltacht areas. The rate was 38 in Whitsun and 106 in Trim.

The rate in Connemara has been lower than in the last few months. In South Connemara, the rate has dropped to 38 cases per 100,000 and North Connemara has a rate of 35.

In Kerry, Corca Dhuibhne remains one of the best areas in the state for the spread of the disease. Fewer than five cases were confirmed in that Gaeltacht area between 3-16 November.

The rate in the Kenmare electoral area of ​​South Kerry, which includes the Iveragh Gaeltacht, fell from 72 to 60.

In Cork, the Macroom electoral area, which includes the Muskerry Gaeltacht, had a rate of 71. A total of 26 cases were confirmed.

The number of cases in the Dungarvan electoral area did not decrease between 3-16 November. The rate was still 68 in that area, as is the Gaeltacht na nDéise.