The stable version of Edge begins to see how the synchronization of History and Tabs is enabled

Microsoft continues to expand the possibilities of its Edge browser and if in mid-December we saw how tab and history synchronization became a reality in the downloadable version for Android, now this enhancement is beginning to be enabled in the stable version of Edge for Windows computers.

Those who use the new Edge with Chromium button, will be able to see when it is activated, as in the “Synchronize” section within the general browser settings, two new fields now appear as selectable that we can enable or disable at will.

Synchronize open tabs and history

Until now, the synchronization of both “Tabs” and “History” was inactive and to use it we had to make use of one of the development versions such as Canary or Edge Dev. Now, this option reaches the stable version.

Edge for all users begins to activate an enhancement and also does it on the server side, so that you will not have to intervene to make it accessible. You will know that it has been activated when in “Synchronize”, both “History” and “Tabs” appear as active without the legend “we will activate it when it is ready”.

If you have synchronization activated and you start browsing with Edge connected to the same account on all devices, you will have access from any point to the entire browsing history as well as the open tabs, going from the computer to the mobile phone or the console, without further ado problem. Also to benefit from this improvement, Synchronization must be enabled on all installations browser.

Synchronization of “History” and “Tabs” is a key feature that finally reaches all Edge users. Of course, the deployment, on the server side after activation, is being progressive, so it may still take a while for it to be reflected on your computer.

Via | Windows Latest