The stars align for the circular economy ... of luxury

The circular economy will take off in style. The propensity for frugality due to the pandemic and the desire to curb pollution will encourage buying high-end second-hand. It is an advantage for resellers of items that can last a generation or more. Even luxury homes could get involved.

Levi Strauss has launched a buyback platform; Ikea, your first repaired furniture store; and Amazon has been offering renewed electronics since 2015. The durability and charm of a Louis Vuitton Speedy bag, launched in the 1930s, allows it to retain much of its monetary value. Due to shortages, Hermès used leather goods typically cost 10% more than the retail price.

Before the pandemic, second-hand luxury goods sales were already growing three times faster than the primary market, and were expected to double, to € 41 billion, between 2018 and 2023, according to UBS. But the potential reserves are much higher. About 60% of a woman’s wardrobe is idle in her closet, says distributor ThredUp. Based on the 1.1 trillion in high-end shoes, bags and clothing sold in the last 10 years, based on Bain & Co estimates, and applying a 30% discount to the original price, we estimate that there are about 500,000 million in objects waiting to re-enter circulation.

For online actors like The RealReal and Vestiaire Collective, who sell multiple brands, that’s a potential revenue stream of $ 98 billion, applying a typical 20% commission. Or higher, if the same item is sold repeatedly. Reselling could also tempt Gucci or Burberry, who have already carried out pilot projects. Margins would probably be lower than your new products – used garments should be examined and, if necessary, polished.

But is it worth it. Until the pandemic, fashion generated 10% of annual carbon emissions and was the second largest consumer of water. Investors and customers can develop a new affection for brands that choose to embrace the virtuous circle.

