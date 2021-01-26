The state provides information on the pandemic sporadically and relatively slowly – new research

- Advertisement -

A new report from DCU says the State has many lessons to learn about multilingual communication and crisis weather translation work

The state provides information about the pandemic infrequently and relatively slowly in Irish and other languages ​​and this is often not done until required.

That’s part of a new research report on how the State has addressed the issue of translation in its communications with the public about Covid-19.

The authors of the new report, Sharon O’Brien, Patrick Cadwell and Alicja Zajdel, say that the information provided in times of crisis should be “timely, accurate, reliable, and appropriate, especially when it is in crisis. the health.

The report states that there are signs that the HSE ‘s understanding of multilingual communication is improving during a crisis and that it has provided information on the pandemic in English, Irish, Irish sign language and 24 other languages.

But it is also said that the lack of communication on Covid-19 has left it to organizations such as Tuairisc.ie to make information from the State available to some members of the public in their own language.

In other languages, its speakers relied on news sources for information on the public health crisis. These sources were often in other countries where other pandemic advice and restrictions were in place.

The report states that the “top-down” approach to information was also flawed and that those seeking such information are unlikely to be sought on sites such as the HSE’s.

The authors of the report say Communicating Covid-19: Translation and Trust in Ireland’s Response to the Pandemic, which has an Irish version available here, that their research showed that Irish language legislation failed to ensure that communication with the public in Irish during the pandemic.

One of the main recommendations of the report is that “the official languages ​​in the country should be given priority in government communication, which means providing the same content provided in English in those languages ​​without delay and ensuring that government briefings and news reports from state-funded media channels in all official languages ​​”.

It is said that the Government could also learn from what the HSE has learned about multilingual communication during a crisis.

It is stated, for example, that the success of the Government ‘s vaccination program may depend on the ability of different departments to communicate reliably with different language communities.

The report states that it was not always clear from the outset of the pandemic which part of government had the primary responsibility for emergency translation.