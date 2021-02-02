The status of the Irish language in the Houses of the. For discussion in the Dáil

- Advertisement -

The debate on the Language Bill and the status of the Irish language in the Houses of the Oireachtas itself will continue in the Dáil this afternoon.

This is the third session

held by the Oireachtas Irish and Gaeltacht Committee for ten days to discuss the new language legislation.

It is expected that the committee members’ concerns about the number of outdated amendments decided by the Bills Office will be reiterated in the evening.

Many of the next amendments to the agenda have been disapproved, including most of the amendments on the status of the Irish language in the Houses of the.

Under one of these amendments, all support services provided by the Houses of the Oireachtas would be made available in Irish and English. According to other amendments, all bills and acts of the Oireachtas would be translated and published in English and Irish at the same time.

Other amendments recommend that all debates in the Houses of the Oireachtas be interpreted simultaneously from English to Irish, in addition to the existing English-Irish service.

It is also recommended that an English-Irish interpretation service be available for any official Government proceedings or oral statements.

These amendments were disallowed as their implementation would come at an additional cost.

If the Committee succeeds in discussing this today, they will bring forward a series of amendments on the status of the Irish language in the courts and in the legal system.

Nine of those ten amendments were disallowed.

The Chairman of the Committee, Sinn Féin TD, Aengus Ó Snodaigh, has written to the Ceann Comhairle asking him to investigate the disallowed amendments.

Committee members say there is a need for a comprehensive review of the system under which amendments are disallowed.

Committee members are concerned that the current system is interfering with the democratic process and it is up to the members themselves to discuss all amendments with the Minister.

The Bills Office ruled that over 90 of the 300 proposed amendments were out of order because their adoption would incur additional costs to the exchequer or because they did not relate to the provisions of the bill.

Among the amendments that were disallowed are the strongest amendments proposed in relation to Gaeltacht services and the case of the Gaeltacht in the bill has been the main source of discussion among Irish language groups to date.

The Committee Stage has discussed almost 30 amendments to date – including disapproved ones – but the Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers, has not with no amendment yet.

However, the Minister of State agreed with the members of the Committee that some of the amendments would be withdrawn on the understanding that the Minister would return with his own recommendations on them at the next stage of the bill, Report Stage.

The need, according to the opposition, to amend the bill so that there is a definition of what constitutes Irish language competence has been the main topic of discussion and controversy so far at Committee Stage.

Last Friday, the Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers, said

that it must be “realistic” in terms of the number of people available to provide Irish language services in the Gaeltacht and throughout the state.

An Sinn Féin amendment was withdrawn on the understanding that the Minister of State would return with his own proposal to address the issue of competence at the next stage of the bill.

Committee Chairman Aengus Ó Snodaigh said in the evening that clarification from the Minister of State on the matter was expected shortly.

“It is not enough for an employee to have a few words in Irish so that he or she can be included as a bilingual employee in the public service. The public would not be happy with such a standard for English, nor would the Irish language and Gaeltacht community be happy with such a basic standard for Irish.

“Employees cannot be recruited as bilingual employees in the public service unless they are fluent in the two official languages ​​of the State; Irish and English. I hope that the Minister will clarify this issue at our meeting tomorrow [inniu, Dé Máirt] and that a draft of the details of the standard be sent [Gaeilge] required under the new Act will be available to us soon. ”

The main objective of the Bill is for 20% of new recruits to the public system to be proficient in Irish under the bill.

Committee discussions take place

under the Bill, which seeks to strengthen the Language Act, is taking place in the Dáil chamber due to Covid-19 restrictions.