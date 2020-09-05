Tech News

The still unanswered mystery of the Longyou caves

By Brian Adam
0
17
The still unanswered mystery of the Longyou caves
The Still Unanswered Mystery Of The Longyou Caves

Must Read

Tech News

These microbes that live deep beneath the earth’s surface are very curious

Brian Adam - 0
On our planet we can find life just everywhere ... even in the depths of the Earth. We're not talking about the infamous...
Read more
Tech News

LG, weekend of discounts on TVs: the CX OLED series is also on offer!

Brian Adam - 0
LG has launched a weekend of discounts on its TVs, on which it is possible to obtain a price reduction of up to 22%...
Read more
Tech News

The still unanswered mystery of the Longyou caves

Brian Adam - 0
The Longyou caves, also called Xiaonanhai Stone Chambers, are a complex of 24 artificial caves built in the Chinese province of Zhejiang, discovered by...
Read more
Tech News

China confidently launched its “secret” spacecraft

Brian Adam - 0
According to what was reported by "Xinhua News" - one of the main news agencies Chinese - at the first light of dawn on...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The still unanswered mystery of the Longyou caves

The Longyou caves, also called Xiaonanhai Stone Chambers, are a complex of 24 artificial caves built in the Chinese province of Zhejiang, discovered by accident in 1992, when local farmers drained several ponds revealing five large man-made caves and 19 smaller caves.

Caves were initially thought to be a natural complex, as the design and formation were completely distinct from other ancient caves, quarries, mines, or ceremonial caverns built in China during antiquity. It is highly possible that the caves did formed by carving rock stones from top to bottom and layer by layer using short chisels of different sizes (tools discovered in one of the larger caverns).

The reason for the construction of the caves has been an ongoing investigation by archaeologists and academics since their first initial discovery. They are also few historical documents or evidence found to answer these questions, with only a Chinese poem by Yu Xun, written in the 17th century, which provides some documented provenance.

Archaeologists have recovered glazed clay vessels dated to the Western Han Dynasty from 206 BC to AD 23, which suggests that the caves were built earlier and date back to around 2,000 years ago. Theories about them are disparate: according to some they are ancient quarries, mausoleums, underground deposits, dwellings, reservoirs, isolated military camps, a palace or a ceremonial site to make offerings to the gods and ancestors.

Related Articles

Tech News

These microbes that live deep beneath the earth’s surface are very curious

Brian Adam - 0
On our planet we can find life just everywhere ... even in the depths of the Earth. We're not talking about the infamous...
Read more
Tech News

LG, weekend of discounts on TVs: the CX OLED series is also on offer!

Brian Adam - 0
LG has launched a weekend of discounts on its TVs, on which it is possible to obtain a price reduction of up to 22%...
Read more
Tech News

China confidently launched its “secret” spacecraft

Brian Adam - 0
According to what was reported by "Xinhua News" - one of the main news agencies Chinese - at the first light of dawn on...
Read more
Tech News

A “Lunar Cruiser” will be sent to our satellite … but that’s not what you think

Brian Adam - 0
The next manned lunar rover developed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Toyota has finally received a name: "Lunar Cruiser", in Italian...
Read more
Tech News

Google Play Store: 22 free applications and games for Android smartphones

Brian Adam - 0
I return gifts from the Android Google Play Store, on the occasion of the weekend. For this first weekend of September, the search...
Read more
Tech News

Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will be released the same day: here is the possible date

Brian Adam - 0
Only yesterday the technical specifications of the Google Pixel 5 appeared online together with the possible European prices also of the Pixel 4a; ...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©