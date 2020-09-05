The still unanswered mystery of the Longyou caves

The Longyou caves, also called Xiaonanhai Stone Chambers, are a complex of 24 artificial caves built in the Chinese province of Zhejiang, discovered by accident in 1992, when local farmers drained several ponds revealing five large man-made caves and 19 smaller caves.

Caves were initially thought to be a natural complex, as the design and formation were completely distinct from other ancient caves, quarries, mines, or ceremonial caverns built in China during antiquity. It is highly possible that the caves did formed by carving rock stones from top to bottom and layer by layer using short chisels of different sizes (tools discovered in one of the larger caverns).

The reason for the construction of the caves has been an ongoing investigation by archaeologists and academics since their first initial discovery. They are also few historical documents or evidence found to answer these questions, with only a Chinese poem by Yu Xun, written in the 17th century, which provides some documented provenance.

Archaeologists have recovered glazed clay vessels dated to the Western Han Dynasty from 206 BC to AD 23, which suggests that the caves were built earlier and date back to around 2,000 years ago. Theories about them are disparate: according to some they are ancient quarries, mausoleums, underground deposits, dwellings, reservoirs, isolated military camps, a palace or a ceremonial site to make offerings to the gods and ancestors.