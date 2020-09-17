The stolen phone was recovered a day later with the monkey’s selfies

Kuala Lumpur: A Malaysian man has claimed that his lost smartphone was found a day later, but it also contained selfies and videos of monkeys.

Zakiri, a student living near a monkey-covered vegetable field in Malaysia, said one day he was sobbing that the phone he had placed on his head disappeared. A day later, the phone was found in a dense forest behind the house. However, it was revealed that it also contained self-portraits, selfies and videos of a monkey. In a short video, the monkey is trying to eat the phone with his mouth open.

Zakir posted all this on Twitter and shared photos and videos. But it is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. On the other hand, the final verification of the pictures could not be done. However, 20-year-old Zakir said that when he woke up in the morning, his phone had disappeared but no trace of the robbery had been found.

According to the phone clock, a monkey can be seen trying to eat the phone in a video at 2 minutes past one in the afternoon. Behind it, large leaves and the sound of birds can be heard. In addition, several pictures of the monkey have been saved in the phone.

However, on Sunday afternoon, Zakir’s father saw a monkey outside his house. When he was called on the phone, his voice was heard nearby in the forest and finally the phone was found lying in the mud under a palm tree.

When the phone was checked, it contained pictures and videos of the monkey. Zakir believes that when the window was left open at night, a monkey came into the room and picked up the phone and started walking. Zakiri said on Twitter that such incidents occur only once in a century.