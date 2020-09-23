Tech News

The story of the old television that left an entire Welsh town without internet at 7 in the morning

By Brian Adam
The story of the old television that left an entire Welsh town without internet at 7 in the morning
The Story Of The Old Television That Left An Entire

The story of the old television that left an entire Welsh town without internet at 7 in the morning

The people of Aberhosan, a small Welsh town of 400, were fed up with seeing how at 7 in the morning, every day, his internet connections went down or they were degraded to unsustainable limits.

The technicians of the telecommunications company Openreach – whose parent company is BT -, fed up with the complaints, pursued the problem for 18 months without success, but one day they came up with an idea that was key to solving the mystery. The culprit of the problem was an old television.

Wait, the same is the interference

The technicians could not find the root of the problem: they changed cables, went through configurations but nothing: there was no way of knowing what was going on with that degradation or fall of the internet service in the town and some neighboring communities.

Speed2

In the end Openreach ended up calling a specialized team that analyzed the problem with a spectrum analyzer, a device with which they were to detect a very special interference called SHINE (Single High-Level Impulse Noise) that occur when a device is turned on or off.

This interference was caused by an old second-hand television in the house of one of the villagers. I lit it religiously every morning at 7 a.m., which it caused a strong RF impulse that ended up “knocking down” the ADSL service in the whole town.

The neighbor responsible for the problem, who preferred not to be identified, was embarrassed by the problem, “and immediately They agreed to turn off the TV and never use it again“.

The case seems really special, but it should not be so much when even the operators report this type of interference on their support websites.

Faulty power adapters, Christmas lights — remember? microwaves or electrical cords near telephone lines may be some of those responsible for these problems.

