The strangest mobiles from LG, which will no longer make more phones

LG has officially announced the closure of its mobile phone division. It was already known for a few months that the South Korean manufacturer was evaluating that decision, but it is now when it has been officially communicated: there will be no more mobile phones with the LG brand.

LG has explored original design avenues leading to unconventional-looking smartphones

With a career in mobile telephony that began in 1996, it was from 2009 when LG presented its first smartphone with Android operating system, although it has never really been able to occupy a remarkable niche in a highly competitive sector. In fact, LG’s smartphone division carries accumulating losses since 2014, recently reaching a market share of less than 2%.

Although the closure of this division has been confirmed, LG guarantees future updates (without determining a term) for its terminals produced so far, and has also communicated that one of its latest and most revolutionary models, the LG Rollable, will not finally be marketed. that has a roll-up screen.

And it is that curiously, and despite not having become a brand that accumulated too many sales, in LG they have stood out over the years for trying to go beyond the design limits of the traditional format of smartphones, which has resulted in some very unconventional devices, such as the following.

-LG Crystal: Presented in 2009, its operating system was not Android, but its own operating system. It had a 3-inch screen and a 3-megapixel camera, but its greatest innovation, with an extremely futuristic design, was the incorporation of a fully transparent slide-out keyboard.

-LG DoublePlay: It appeared in 2011 and was LG’s first experiment with two T-shaped displays, something that has made a comeback in recent times. In this case, the slide-out QWERTY keyboard (something that was not uncommon then) was divided into two segments, in the middle of which was a secondary 2-inch screen that complemented the main 3.5-inch screen.

-LG G Flex: In 2013, one of the biggest fears of mobile phone users seemed to be breaking their devices by sitting with them stored in the back pocket of their pants. LG provided its solution with the G Flex model, equipped with a 6-inch flexible screen inside a flexible chassis whose rear part, in addition, was made up of a self-repairing material with which small scratches disappeared on their own.

-LG G8X ThinQ DualScreen: In 2019, the screen of the traditional smartphone had already become too small for us, and at LG they opted for an additional screen, of the same size (6.2 inches) and that opened like a book … or was easily disassembled when not in use.

-LG Wing: The penultimate revolution in smartphone design by the South Korean manufacturer came last year with this innovative model. It has a secondary screen that unfolds, being located at the top in horizontal format, with which the device acquires a T-shape. With a triple 64-megapixel camera with a Kimball-type stabilizer, it was released on the market with a price higher than € 1,000 and is possibly LG’s swan song.

-LG Rollable: Finally, it will not be commercialized and this advance of the concept that LG maintains about how mobile phones should be from now on remains a prototype. In this case the novelty lies in a roll-up screen capable of going from 6.4 to 7.4 inches.

