The strong accusation of Pepillo Origel: Vicente and Alejandro Fernández have already been vaccinated against COVID-19

The first days of vaccination against COVID-19 They have brought hope to the whole world and it is in Mexico where it was established that in the first instance only front line personnel will apply the antidote, but despite this instruction, journalist Juan José Origel revealed that Vicente Fernández and his sons Alejandro and Gerardo have already benefited from the immunization.

The communicator, better known as Pepillo Origel, commented in a YouTube video that the Fernándezes have already been vaccinated and He even stressed that he himself seeks where to benefit from the drug.

“The vaccine is here, and I found out, who do you think has already been vaccinated? Don Vicente Fernández, the ‘Potrillo’ (Alejandro) and even Gerardo have already received the vaccine, his brother. They have already been vaccinated, ”he said in the clip published yesterday.

Pepillo stressed that he does not know if Vicente Fernández Jr. or Mrs. Cuquita, wife of the “Charro de Huentitán”, also received the vaccine.

“These three Fernández have already been vaccinated, how wonderful. I am watching where I move heaven, sea and earth to get vaccinated. I don’t know if to doña Cuquita (Vicente Fernández’s wife) also, I found out about these three ”, he said very happily to his 15,700 subscribers on YouTube.

The journalist, who was also in charge of Windowing More than 20 years ago, he highlighted the work of doctors, nurses and other first-line personnel who have also been vaccinated.

As expected, Internet users expressed their dissatisfaction with what was revealed by Juan José Origel and that is that in our country different stages were established to access the vaccine against COVID-19.

In accordance with the provisions of the Mexican authorities, first-line health personnel must receive the vaccine in the first instance and during this month, so neither Vicente Fernández nor his children should be creditors of this immunization.

“What courage that these characters have already received the vaccine, while the medical interns did not “,” The Fernándezes bought the vaccine that is for doctors and nurses “,” What it means to have money and influence because it was not yet their turn “or” The prevailing corruption and influentialism, there are people He grew up and sees it normal ”, were some of the comments in the video by Pepillo Origel, who has not commented on the matter.

Nor have the Fernándezes commented on this, although Alejandro has been active on his Instagram account. “El Potrillo” published some stories on his social network and a photograph with the text: “Regardless of what happened yesterday, every sunrise you have to tell life: ‘here I go again’ #relexion.”

The COVID-19 vaccination schedule in Mexico establishes that after the health personnel, the elderly will continue on the list and that would be when Vicente Fernández and Pepillo Origel could access the antidote. This sector will have to be complete by the end of March this year.

At the conclusion of vaccination in all seniors, both in large cities and in small communities, they will continue with chronic disease patients and teachers.

The youngest people will be the last to be vaccinated and this is the range that Alejandro and Gerardo Fernández enter.

A few days ago the vocalist of the group Intocable, Ricardo Muñoz, caused great controversy because he “boasted” to his followers that he had already accessed the COVID-1 vaccine9, and after harsh criticism issued against him for being a person outside the medical sector and the vulnerable group affected by the virus, described his statement as “a sensitive issue.”

He assured that his access to the vaccine was not illegal or used influential, but took advantage of an opportunity that was presented to him announced by the medical personnel of the state of Texas.

