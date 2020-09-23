The surrender of Société Générale may start a wave of M&A in ETFs

The sale of Société Générale funds could spur more mergers and acquisitions. The French bank is preparing to sell its asset management unit Lyxor, which controls around one-tenth of the European market for exchange-traded index-tracking funds. The brutal pressure on fees means other applicants must scale up to take on the market leader, BlackRock.

Exiting ETFs, one of the few growth areas in European financial services, may sound strange, but it makes sense to the troubled CEO of the French bank, Frederic Oudea. In August, it reported a net loss of 1.6 billion euros in the first half, and further write-offs due to a probable second wave of Covid-19 could cast doubt on the bank’s 12% target for the common capital ratio.

Berenberg believes that the Lyxor unit, which has 132 billion euros of assets under management, could reach around 1.3 billion euros. The proceeds could also help finance a review of the bank’s business unit, which generates losses.

Potential buyers would not be lacking. Lyxor represents about 8% of the European ETF market, according to Morningstar data, and could attract Amundi, the DWS unit of Deutsche Bank or UBS. And ETFs have had a decent year, despite the stock market turmoil, as more clients switch from active funds to passive followers.

The extraordinary inflows during the second quarter saw the asset class grow 16% qoq to reach € 903 billion in total, and Morningstar analysts predict that the sector’s assets will double by 2024.

However, a sale would also put pressure on other ETF managers. Although the sector is growing rapidly, it is also becoming less profitable, as groups like BlackRock and Vanguard lower fees. The average commission on global equity-based ETFs has fallen by a quarter since 2013, according to Morningstar, to 30 basis points.

And the European market is still highly fragmented: after BlackRock, which has a market share of 45%, the next two-fifths are divided among six providers. Over time, as more assets shift to the big players, smaller groups will have to invest more in technology and cut prices to remain relevant.

Oudea may well be reluctant. In 2015, it sold its entire 20% stake in Amundi during the latter’s tender offer. Since then, its shares have risen 30% while SocGen’s market value has contracted nearly three-quarters, according to Refinitiv data. Still, exiting ETFs before things get even more difficult would be a smart move.

