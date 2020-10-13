The suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial is an anecdote: not understanding what it means to “find the vaccine” is a problem

It has happened again. Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Company has announced that has been forced to stop trials of its COVID-19 vaccine due to the appearance of an “unexplained illness” in one of the participants of the study. Not many more details have emerged, because the company has refused to provide more data to “respect the privacy” of the sick participant.

As we explained when the Oxford vaccine trials were stopped, this is common in Phase III of the trial. Furthermore, Phase III is designed so that these types of problems emerge as soon as possible. There’s no point in doing an informational drama at every suspension.

Above all, because the probability that rehearsals will be resumed is very high. At the end of the day, and this as we will see is the real drama, these essays are designed by companies specialized in these boundaries: that is, are specifically designed to pass safety tests. And this, if anything, is the real drama. A clear warning that perhaps we have more to worry about the future ineffectiveness of vaccines than about the secondary problems they bring.

Searching for “a vaccine” is not searching for “the vaccine”

The most illustrative case to approach this may be that of Joan Pons, the Spanish volunteer who participates in phase III of the Oxford vaccine and who, a few days ago, tested positive in COVID-19. This is a Spanish nurse who has lived in the UK for years and volunteered to participate in the trials.

Pons, he confessed to Cadena SER, “had been scared to death” and, nevertheless, his positive is nothing more than the logical consequence of a procedure designed not to find a definitive vaccine against the virus, but to buy time.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, experts have fought so-called “vaccine optimism”, the idea that we were going to have a vaccine “soon”. Indeed, the ‘months’ horizon was more typical of a science fiction writer than a person who had critically reflected on what vaccine development entails in the real world.

But it is that the horizon of “one or two years” was sustained on a fundamental basis: that of vaccines that, although they did not prevent infections, would train our immune system to ensure that the disease was, in the best of cases, more benign. In that sense, vaccines help us to buy time, to contain the shoots, flatten the curve: they won’t solve the problem in the short term.

And so…?

So it is a problem and a serious one. Why the past 35 years of research into coronavirus infections show long-term immunity unlikely. A few weeks ago, a team of researchers from the University of Amsterdam analyzed (with Spanish collaboration) the historical evolution of the epidemics of the four known species of coronavirus to discover that reinfections occur frequently (and usually even a year later. of the first episode).

Furthermore, the famous ‘cross-immunity’ (or, as it would be more appropriate to call it, ‘cross-reactivity’) which for some time was sold as the great hope against COVID-19, has been deflated over time to fit, on the other hand, what the researchers had said from the beginning.

In other words, there is a huge paradox: we need vaccines if we want to advance in the control of the pandemic, but we have to be clear that these vaccines are only one piece of a much broader strategy. It is that general perspective (the one that marks distances with the magic solutions) where the brutal succession of news, investigations and promises that assail us daily fit. allowing to keep realism and hope on the same plane.