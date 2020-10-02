The Taoiseach extends his best wishes to the President and First Lady of the United States

With Donald Trump and his wife hit by the coronavirus, it is not yet known how the story will affect one of the most decisive election campaigns in the country’s history.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has sent his best wishes to the President and First Lady of the United States and said that he hoped that “they would both have a full recovery soon”.

On Twitter the Taoiseach launched a message.

US President Donald Trump announced this morning that he and his wife Melania Trump have been tested positive for the crown virus.

According to the latest reports, the President is currently suffering from “symptoms of a small cold” and the treatment to be given to him was still being discussed last night.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden expressed on Twitter that he and his wife, Jill, were thinking of the President and his wife. Biden said he and Jill Biden were saying prayers for the President and his family.

On Twitter Trump announced the news that he and his wife had contracted Covid-19 and said they would both go to quarantine immediately.

One of the president’s advisers, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

With only a month left until the American presidential election on November 3, it is not yet known what impact the story will have on one of the most decisive campaigns in the country’s history.

President’s doctor Sean Conley said Trump and his wife were “keeping well” and would be fulfilling his duties as long as he stays clear of people in the White House.

Donald Trump has often underestimated the Covid-19 pandemic, although he said in an interview with the famous journalist Bob Woodward that he always understood the seriousness of the situation but did not want to panic. put in people. He is also criticized for his pathetic attitude towards wearing masks and for not having any proper social separation at the major election events he runs despite the pandemic.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro have previously contracted the virus but Donald Trump could be more vulnerable than those two at the age of 74.