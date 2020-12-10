Latest news

The Taoiseach wants to look at the ‘big picture’ in the interests of avoiding a bargain-free Britain

By Brian Adam
0
9
The Taoiseach wants to look at the 'big picture' in the interests of avoiding a bargain-free Britain
The Taoiseach Wants To Look At The 'big Picture' In

Must Read

Apps

7 apps to read text messages aloud

Brian Adam - 0
Sometimes it is difficult to look at the screen to read the latest text messages that have been sent to us through an instant...
Read more
Tech News

Google Launches New Search Feature To Counter Vaccine Misinformation

Brian Adam - 0
Google launches a new search function to counter vaccine misinformation against COVID-19. The company has stated that it will start in...
Read more
Apps

Google tests a new design for Discover: cleaner and no search bar

Brian Adam - 0
Google is testing a new design for Discover, its section in which it highlights the news that seems relevant. In this...
Read more
Apps

Xbox Cloud Games Coming to iOS in …

Brian Adam - 0
The rumors that were present in October about the possibility of playing Xbox video games on iOS devices is already a reality. Microsoft...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

There is still a big gap between the two sides after last night’s talks between Boris Johnson and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

The Taoiseach wants to look at the 'big picture' in the interests of avoiding a bargain-free Britain

The Taoiseach called on all those involved in the exit market to look at the ‘big picture’ in order to avoid a bargain-free Britain.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that in the final talks between the United Kingdom and the European Union, no one will win or lose.

There has always been a big gap between the two sides following last night ‘s talks between Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“There will be no winner or loser in the talks from now on. Both sides must have the same goal, to make a deal as it is prudent to set up a trade market, ”said the Taoiseach.

“It simply came to our notice then. I think it ‘s a good thing that they spent a good deal of time together and discussed things openly. It is also good that negotiations will continue in an effort to resolve the stalemate. Conversation is most important. ”

Talks will continue until Sunday and a spokesman for Downing Street said the prime minister wanted to make a deal.

Micheál Martin said that the key to unlocking the talks is to “stand back and look at the whole picture”.

“97% of this market is in agreement. Are we willing to let go of the market for 3%, how important is that question? ”

The member states of the European Union, the European parliament and the British parliament must any bargain approved.

The European Commission has set out plans today to ensure that planes are allowed to take to the skies and trucks are allowed to stay on the road, even if no deal is made.

There will be no change in aviation or road transport for six months from the first day of the new year as long as the UK is willing to accept “fair competition” in terms of standards.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

Dylan is good at selling, but it doesn’t change the times

Brian Adam - 0
Rain may be falling hard on many musicians during the pandemic, but it is not the case for Bob Dylan. Universal Music...
Read more
Latest news

Google Maps: you can now create routes and calculate the price of taxis and VTC

Brian Adam - 0
Google Maps is one of the tools we use the most to go and come anywhere, since is able to create routes quickly and...
Read more
Latest news

How to activate the new function in Prime Video to view group content

Brian Adam - 0
With the arrival of the pandemic last March, and subsequent containment measures, many streaming video platforms were forced to accelerate their plans when it...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©