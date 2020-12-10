The Taoiseach wants to look at the ‘big picture’ in the interests of avoiding a bargain-free Britain

There is still a big gap between the two sides after last night’s talks between Boris Johnson and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

The Taoiseach called on all those involved in the exit market to look at the ‘big picture’ in order to avoid a bargain-free Britain.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that in the final talks between the United Kingdom and the European Union, no one will win or lose.

“There will be no winner or loser in the talks from now on. Both sides must have the same goal, to make a deal as it is prudent to set up a trade market, ”said the Taoiseach.

“It simply came to our notice then. I think it ‘s a good thing that they spent a good deal of time together and discussed things openly. It is also good that negotiations will continue in an effort to resolve the stalemate. Conversation is most important. ”

Talks will continue until Sunday and a spokesman for Downing Street said the prime minister wanted to make a deal.

Micheál Martin said that the key to unlocking the talks is to “stand back and look at the whole picture”.

“97% of this market is in agreement. Are we willing to let go of the market for 3%, how important is that question? ”

The member states of the European Union, the European parliament and the British parliament must any bargain approved.

The European Commission has set out plans today to ensure that planes are allowed to take to the skies and trucks are allowed to stay on the road, even if no deal is made.

There will be no change in aviation or road transport for six months from the first day of the new year as long as the UK is willing to accept “fair competition” in terms of standards.