The tech world ‘ignites’ in September: all presentations, from Sony to Intel

By Brian Adam
The tech world 'ignites' in September: all presentations, from Sony to Intel

Following an August 2020 of relative “calm” (there have actually been some major announcements, such as ASUS ZenFone 7), the world of technology is ready to live. a particularly “fiery” September 2020. In fact, the presentations that will take place over the next few weeks will be several: let’s take stock of the situation.

It will start from the first days of the month: we report below the main events we are already aware of, but possible surprises are not excluded.

  • 1 September 2020: ZTE Axon 20 5G, the first smartphone with a camera under the display;
  • 1 September 2020: NVIDIA Ampere, event starting at 18:00 Italian;
  • 1 September 2020: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, the South Korean company is expected to reveal further details on the foldable smartphone already announced in August 2020;
  • 2 September 2020: Samsung Life Unstoppable, event starting at 10:00;
  • 2 September 2020: Intel Tiger Lake CPU, according to the first invitations to the press;
  • September 3, 2020: Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro, event in India, 65W charging;
  • September 3, 2020: Qualcomm Keynote at IFA 2020 at 09:45 am;
  • September 3, 2020: LG Hybrid Press Conference at IFA 2020 at 11:00;
  • September 3, 2020: TCL conference at IFA 2020 at 13:00, possible smartphone with camera under the screen;
  • September 3, 2020: Huawei conference at IFA 2020 at 14:00;
  • 4 September 2020: Honor Conference at IFA 2020 at 11:25 am;
  • 4 September 2020: Realme Conference at IFA 2020 at 12:25, possible European confirmation of Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro;
  • September 9, 2020: Motorola RAZR 2, the presentation event should be held on this day;
  • 17 September 2020: Sony Xperia 5 II, the Japanese company confirmed the event starting at 09:00 Italian time;

To keep you updated on all the conferences of IFA 2020, we advise you to consult the official website of the event. For the rest, as you can see, there will be many producers who will make their announcements outside the fair.

There are also many other rumors and leaks, including those related to presentation of the iPhone 12. In fact, the latter could take place in September 2020, but some rumors speak of October. There could also be news regarding the Huawei Mate 40 range. We’ll see, certainly very interesting months for the tech world are promised.

