The ten games you must try on your iPhone or iPad

Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
Now that you have made your new iPhone or iPad that Santa Claus has given you and that you have already filled it with applications that you need, why not install one of these ten games? It is a good time to try them now that we have more free time and that we should be at home as much as possible. We started.
Alto’s Odyssey
The continuation of the great Alto’s Adventure, which preserves exactly the same mechanics and approach as its predecessor. In other words, we will once again put ourselves in the shoes of Alto and his friends, while we sail through wonderful landscapes on top of our board.
Super Mario Run
One of the first full Nintendo games released on iOS. Super Mario Run is the platform game that practically everyone is familiar with. You will have to go through several levels collecting coins and eliminating your enemies. Very adapted to the iPhone and iPad so that it can be used in a simple and intuitive way.
Super Hexagon
It may not be the game with the best graphics you can see or the one with the best storyline, but it certainly is it is one of the most addictive.
The goal is to guide the triangle past the walls of the hexagon for as long as possible, while the walls continue to crawl closer to the screen.
Hearthstone
This trading card game is set in Blizzard’s World of Warcraft. In this game you can invoke is iros and spells that can attack your opponent or his creatures in each turn. The game is free but you can buy card packs.
TypeShift
In this word game you must use all the letter tiles in all the stacks at least once to make words of the same length. When a valid word is formed, all previously unused letter tiles are illuminated, making it easy to see which letters have been used and which have not yet been used in a word.
The game has a free daily challenge, with one a day offered until 2029, as well as more than a hundred free puzzles for immediate access.
Blackbox
A puzzle game in which you will test your knowledge of how your iPhone works. Each puzzle on the map requires the player to take some action with the iPhone to make the icon fill, with the puzzle graphics offering some form of clue.
Pokemon go
The famous Nintendo game that encourages us to go out in search of famous characters with special abilities. Taking advantage of augmented reality technology, you can hunt Pokémon in the parks, gardens and sidewalks of your city. Challenging or joining other hunters. You choose.
Pac-Man 256
Who has not ever played this mythical game. The objective is that the ghosts do not eat you while you must eat all the existing points in the labyrinth. It may seem like an easy game, but of course is much more than meets the eye naked eye.
Three!
This is the winner of the Apple’s Game of the Year. Players are challenged to manage a growing pile of tiles on a grid. By joining the tenselas of the same number the value increases, raising the score of the round.
Lumino city
Taking on the role of Lumi, players have to search for her kidnapped grandfather, the caretaker of Lumino City. To do this, Lumi has to go through the city, interacting with different mechanisms as it progresses, changing the design of the physical set.
The visually stunning set features stop motion animation, and a set produced from paper, card, miniature lights, and motors. While most of the game is story and puzzle, you can easily spend a lot of time playing with other areas, as you explore the other elements and inspect the hard work of the model makers. No wonder he won the BAFTA award.