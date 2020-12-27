The ten games you must try on your iPhone or iPad

Search

Hearthstone

This trading card game is set in Blizzard’s World of Warcraft. In this game you can invoke is iros and spells that can attack your opponent or his creatures in each turn. The game is free but you can buy card packs.

TypeShift

In this word game you must use all the letter tiles in all the stacks at least once to make words of the same length. When a valid word is formed, all previously unused letter tiles are illuminated, making it easy to see which letters have been used and which have not yet been used in a word.

The game has a free daily challenge, with one a day offered until 2029, as well as more than a hundred free puzzles for immediate access.

Blackbox

A puzzle game in which you will test your knowledge of how your iPhone works. Each puzzle on the map requires the player to take some action with the iPhone to make the icon fill, with the puzzle graphics offering some form of clue.

Pokemon go

The famous Nintendo game that encourages us to go out in search of famous characters with special abilities. Taking advantage of augmented reality technology, you can hunt Pokémon in the parks, gardens and sidewalks of your city. Challenging or joining other hunters. You choose.

Pac-Man 256

Who has not ever played this mythical game. The objective is that the ghosts do not eat you while you must eat all the existing points in the labyrinth. It may seem like an easy game, but of course is much more than meets the eye naked eye.

Three!

This is the winner of the Apple’s Game of the Year. Players are challenged to manage a growing pile of tiles on a grid. By joining the tenselas of the same number the value increases, raising the score of the round.

Lumino city

Taking on the role of Lumi, players have to search for her kidnapped grandfather, the caretaker of Lumino City. To do this, Lumi has to go through the city, interacting with different mechanisms as it progresses, changing the design of the physical set.

The visually stunning set features stop motion animation, and a set produced from paper, card, miniature lights, and motors. While most of the game is story and puzzle, you can easily spend a lot of time playing with other areas, as you explore the other elements and inspect the hard work of the model makers. No wonder he won the BAFTA award.

