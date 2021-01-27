The tension between AstraZeneca and the European Commission grows much more intense: what we know about the “vaccine crisis” that has Europe in suspense

- Advertisement -

The battle between the European Commission and the pharmaceutical AstraZeneca grows more intense. It all started on Friday, January 22, when, following in the wake of Pfizer’s delays, the Anglo-Swedish laboratory announced that it was not going to be able to comply with the number of doses of the vaccine that it had committed to with the European Union: the cut was up to 60% in the first four months of the year. However, AstraZeneca’s explanations did not convince the European Commission, which even accused them of be selling the doses to the highest bidder.

The vaccine crisis, explained

It should be remembered that, in August 2020, the Union agreed to the preferential purchase of 400 million doses in exchange for 336 million euros and this non-compliance forced many countries to have to radically modify their vaccination plans. Hence on Monday, after an emergency meeting, European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides announce that “today’s discussions with AstraZeneca resulted in dissatisfaction due to lack of clarity and insufficient explanations. Member states are united: vaccine developers have social and contractual responsibilities that they must maintain“.

To resolve this dissatisfaction, the parties agreed to a meeting for this Wednesday. But this morning, while the Italian newspaper La Reppublica published an interview with the CEO of AstraZeneca in which he denied the accusations of having sold the vaccines destined for Europe to other countries and assured that the contract signed with the EU only spoke of ” make the best efforts “to meet the schedule (and not an explicit commitment), European sources assured that the company had unilaterally canceled the meeting.

At first, AstraZeneca denied that this was true, but posting the email in which they announced their refusal not to attend the meeting, has made the meeting finally take place this afternoon. Shortly after, Kyriakides came up against the statements of the CEO of AstraZeneca denying their veracity and demanding that they fulfill the contract. Thus, all Europe is awaiting what will happen this afternoon in the meeting between the pharmaceutical company, the Commission and the representatives of the 27. Many of the vaccination plans depend on it.