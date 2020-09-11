Tech NewsCar TechLatest news

The Tesla Model 3 Hatchback could arrive as the cheapest EV

By Brian Adam
The Tesla Model 3 Hatchback Could Arrive As The Cheapest

He Tesla Model 3 became perhaps the launch of vehicles most hyped in history modern. It promised a long range, loads of technology, and a $ 35,000 asking price.

While ordering a $ 35,000 Model 3 is technically possible, most Model 3s cost more and the CEO Elon musk, it seems willing to make something more affordable. A report from Autocar on Tuesday suggests the car will be a Model 3 hatchback.

Elon Musk say they need a car cheaper than the Tesla Model 3

During a investors and analysts conference, Musk stated that Tesla “will not succeed” in its mission if it does not manufacture more affordable electric cars, and that “annoys” him that the Teslas are not more affordable. The CEO added that it is “reasonable to assume” that the EV maker has something “compact” and more affordable in store.

Musk didn’t explicitly mention a Model 3 Hatchback, but the report claims that this new and cheaper model will take that form to compete better in Europe, where small cars are a practical option for many. Tesla’s next Giga factory in Berlin could eventually build the rumored Model 3 hatchback. Construction of the plant is underway and is expected to be completed by the middle of next year.

New Tesla Aluminum Casting System
New Tesla Aluminum Casting System Tesla

Direct rival of the Volkswagen ID.3

This hatchback it would be a direct rival of the Volkswagen ID.3as well as other, even smaller EVs that are already sold in Europe or are about to be launched. But to compete, it needs to match or exceed it in terms of price and as it is expected to be conceived and built in Germany, Tesla could have a chance to cut the price of the VW.

Part of the savings will come from using a huge casting machine made of aluminum that has significantly simplified the process of creating the car body. The technique is already in use at Tesla’s California plant and reportedly reduces the number of separate pieces They come together to create the frame of seventy just two pieces.

However, as Model 3 is significantly smaller than performance values expected to hit even the fastest ID.3, Tesla’s hatchback probably doesn’t need to be as powerful as the Model 3. We also do not know how the car could end up being called, but the Model 2 sounds like a simple solution to this conundrum.

