The test launch of the space agency Astra was a very successful failure

The company Astra launched his Rocket 3.1 on 12 September, when it was just 05:20 in the morning with us. The two-stage launcher was on its first orbital flight and it seems to have gone smoothly on departure, but the rocket stopped propulsion midway, ending up in crash to the ground.

L’Astra Aerospace it should have launched its rocket by the end of August, but in order not to intensify aerospace traffic too much and give the American startup a little more time, it was decided for a launch in September, as we had already anticipated. Everything was done as per the manual, and the booster started without payload as is required for any test test.

The launch was successful, performing excellent ignition, the moment that most interested the engineers. After all, it is their first rocket and on its first flight, so it was reasonable to expect that something could go wrong. During ignition, the first stage that makes up the Rocket 3.1 has not completed its combustion – due to a problem yet to be verified – and this has caused it to fall to the ground before reaching the altitude predicted by the prototype. You can view the video at the bottom of the news, thanks to the tweet of some witnesses.

The Astra was aware of the problems and adversities still to be faced before being able to claim to have reached Earth orbit by means of its own vehicle, and in fact it did not give up: it recently confirmed what it said months ago, asserting that it will be the first company independent to reach orbit in just three launches.

The Californian startup wants to offer low-cost services for putting private and public cargo into orbit, such as satellites and scientific instruments. It is no secret that competition in this industry has been fierce in recent years, particularly from companies RocketLab and Momentus will tend to provide the same services, and each will aim for the most convenient prices.

The “incident” of Rocket 3.1, however, did not go unnoticed, and even Elon Musk expressed confidence in the Astra using his Twitter channel (found below the video). Recently, the Chinese space agency also had some small problems with its LM rocket, which almost crashed on a school.