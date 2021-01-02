The tests carried out on two folding iPhone prototypes are approved

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

There have been rumors about the possibility of seeing foldable iPhone on the market in the same style as the terminals launched by Samsung. But while the Koreans have already made it true, the Americans are all about assumptions. The truth is that it seems that we have it closer and closer. A new report claims that Foxconn has successfully tested two folding iPhone prototypes.

The opening and folding system of two folding iPhones has been approved.

Rumors indicate that Apple will ultimately have to decide on one of the two models and discard the other. We won’t see two different foldable iPhones. In fact, it is not known if we will even see a model. At the moment they are just rumors and although it has been mentioned that by 2022 we can already have this type of phone, the reality is that we still do not have an iPhone with a mini Led.

As usual We will have to see how these rumors evolve and we will be attentive to them and we will tell you what is coming out.