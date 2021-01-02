Tech GiantsAppleTech News

The tests carried out on two folding iPhone prototypes are approved

By Brian Adam
0
0
2c4cb616 Ccbb 4379 98f6 260fbf13e3e0.jpeg
2c4cb616 Ccbb 4379 98f6 260fbf13e3e0.jpeg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

There have been rumors about the possibility of seeing foldable iPhone on the market in the same style as the terminals launched by Samsung. But while the Koreans have already made it true, the Americans are all about assumptions. The truth is that it seems that we have it closer and closer. A new report claims that Foxconn has successfully tested two folding iPhone prototypes.

The opening and folding system of two folding iPhones has been approved.

Rumors indicate that Apple will ultimately have to decide on one of the two models and discard the other. We won’t see two different foldable iPhones. In fact, it is not known if we will even see a model. At the moment they are just rumors and although it has been mentioned that by 2022 we can already have this type of phone, the reality is that we still do not have an iPhone with a mini Led.

As usual We will have to see how these rumors evolve and we will be attentive to them and we will tell you what is coming out.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

Some application to improve the Apple Music experience

Brian Adam - 0
Although iOS comes with a native Apple Music app, developers have been using the MusicKit API to create new experiences for those who subscribe...
Read more
Apps

The best apps to record calls

Brian Adam - 0
Most mobile phones do not have a native option to record phone calls, something that may be necessary, for example when conducting an interview...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Hisense Laser TV Review: 100 inches in a small space

Brian Adam - 0
The Hisense 100L5F-A12 is a UST 4K projector that offers 100 "inch images with a high gain ALR screen. The Hisense Laser TV (model 100L5F)...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©