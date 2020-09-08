Latest newsTop Stories

The thief returned the valuable mobile phone to the owner as he did not understand the features

By Brian Adam
I don't understand the difficult features of the phone so I'm returning the phone, photo: file
The Thief Returned The Valuable Mobile Phone To The Owner

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

I don't understand the difficult features of the phone so I'm returning the phone, photo: file

West Bengal: The person who stole the precious smartphone returned the phone to the owner saying that he could not use the phone.

According to Indian media, the shocking incident took place in the state of West Bengal where a man’s valuable smartphone was stolen and the phone could not be found despite four passes, but on the fifth day, the thief returned the phone himself.

After the disappearance of the mobile, the owner of the phone made repeated calls but each time the phone was switched off, but surprisingly one day the thief picked up the call and said that he did not understand the features of the phone so he wanted to return the phone. ۔

Police say the phone was worth 2,236 dirhams and the owner forgot it at the sweet shop counter, which was later stolen by a man and kept for four days.

The owner, who lodged a complaint with the police after the mobile phone went missing, apologized to the thief for returning the phone and withdrew his complaint.

