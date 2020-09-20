The TikTok case raises the alarm about operations in the US

ByteDance hopes to prevent a TikTok sale by partnering with Oracle. It is not the clean break that the White House demanded, and that is why several Republican senators reject it. But the political maneuvers have had a great influence. Washington authorizations will be even less predictable for potential foreign buyers of US assets.

Donald Trump in August ordered a ban on the US unit and then its sale. Before that, ByteDance thought it had a deal to address what Trump viewed as national security issues around user data: It would sell a minority stake to Microsoft. So it attempted a full sale of its assets in the US Microsoft was quick to restructure its deal to do so, but Trump’s move opened the door for Oracle, close to him. The company, which just struck a deal with ByteDance after it turned down Microsoft, is keen to take on a less intrusive role, and effectively be TikTok’s data warehouse.

Over the weekend, ByteDance submitted a proposal to the Committee on Foreign Investment of the United States (CFIUS) to approve the plan. Oracle may also take a minority stake in TikTok, which in practice amounts to what Trump rejected in the Microsoft case. The CFIUS reviewed the deal on Tuesday, according to sources close to it.

Influencing the Committee plays a crucial role in corporate operations. Its national security mandate is clear, but the application of its powers has proven to be somewhat subjective. The merger industry has started joking that the best way to close a transaction is to hire a favorite Trump attorney.

If the CFIUS approves the ByteDance-Oracle combination and Trump lets it pass, after demanding something different, politics will become an even bigger factor in mergers. The reaction from both Democrats and Republicans against China means this will go beyond Trump. If Microsoft can’t placate the White House, what foreign firm can?

