The trees of the Earth hide valuable clues about the millennial activity of our Sun

For about four hundred years, since the Telescope was invented and developed, the Sun it has become a fixed object for study and analysis and in these four centuries we have discovered a great deal, in particular about its regular cycle and the presence of sunspots.

The cycle of the Sun has a fairly precise recurrence: every 11 years our star completes a cycle of activity, passing through a peak and a minimum with a sinusoidal trend. Since our main energy source is studied and put under observation we have a great deal of data that lets us know a lot about his past (and its future).

We have found that much of the Sun’s “strength” is related to sunspots: trivially the more there are, the more active the Sun is. But four hundred years of age on a cosmological scale is not even the tip of a pin, and a method on a larger time scale is needed to be able to make a more precise picture.

In this new study, the scientists thought well of use the trees of the Earth for their purpose: some specimens can easily exceed 5000 years of age (the oldest in the world – currently found in Sweden – is estimated to be around 9500 years old!) and are the oldest and most “wise” witnesses of remote ages of our planet. They are able to communicate a lot to us, thanks to the information of the external environment that is easily imprinted on the “rings” of which their trunks are made. The rings grow at a regular rate, functioning like an hourglass capable of marking time backwards.

Scholars then take samples of the trunk (small holes are made by crossing them along their entire length, without necessarily cutting the specimen) or studying ancient wood and go in search of traces of radioactive atoms, possibly carbon14 (C14), which a half-life of at least 5700 years.

The interesting thing is that the C14 located in the trees does not come from the Sun, but from the very powerful and dangerous ones cosmic rays arriving from outside the solar system. In fact, our star saves us and shields us from these rays. If the Sun – at that time – had had a great magnetic activity, it would have filtered the presence of radioactive C14 with greater intensity, causing a negligible amount of it to reach the tree trunks. On the contrary, a high rate of radiative carbon would mean that the Sun was particularly dormant at that time.

The only problem with this fascinating research is that it is not easy to detect such radioactive isotopes. Fortunately, with the modern “accelerator mass spectrometry technique“We are now able to measure very low C14 concentrations in a matter of hours, even with incredibly small tree samples.

The study managed to catalog the eleven-year cycles of the Sun up to the year 969 AD. An exceptional result that confirmed even proton events of particular intensity of the past millennium.

Even more exceptional is that – thanks to the versatility of the survey technique – it is even possible to study samples of fossilized wood in the future, even pushing for an analysis that can look back tens of thousands of years.