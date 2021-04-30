The trick of WhatsApp to not receive notifications when you are mentioned in a muted chat

Although it is difficult for us to recognize it and it is not very popular, We all have on WhatsApp a group of those in which we hardly participate, the amount of messages that reach us at all hours is unbearable and we do not abandon it because we do not look bad, because we do not appear to others as a rude edge. So we endure and endure inside trying that, at least, they do not bother us with their notifications.

The problem is that even in those muted chats one fine day a notification may appear that reminds us that they have written to us, that someone has expressly referred to us, so yes or yes we have to take for granted and say somethingAgain, for not giving the feeling that they bother us and, worst of all, that there is something personal in everything we do.

How to remove mentions?

A few months ago we told you how to silence forever a group from which we do not want to receive notifications at the same level as all the other chats that we do attend, but what we do not tell you is that no matter how much we have buried the activity of that conversation , an alert can appear at any time if anyone present chooses to mention us. That is, write that of the at sign (@) followed by our name.







How to silence a WhatsApp group forever.

In that case, and despite being silenced forever, we would see a notification, which could make us think that this function is not doing things as it should. You should know that it is not like that, and that if this notification appears on the screen it is because that user does not have any type of limitation on our part, that is, we do not have it as blocked or, above all, we do not mark our chat with him as silenced.

So there you have the solution: so that this group stops bothering you completely and that a notification is not generated when someone mentions us, we must do the same with their personal chat, tell WhatsApp to completely silence the conversation so that, later in the group, we no longer get any alerts from him. As you can see, we could only do these things with those contacts in our agenda with whom we do not have much relationship, both personally seeing each other physically every so often, and writing to each other daily. If so, muting all group members separately will help us reduce WhatsApp notifications.