The trick to make your cell phone sound even if it is turned off or silent with Google Maps

By Brian Adam
The trick to make your cell phone sound even if it is turned off or silent with Google Maps
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

With this Google Maps trick you can find your cell phone at all times even if it is silent, it works for iPhone and Android.

  • Select the cell phone you want to find
  • The site will tell you if you want to find your device. To do this, it will take you to a map of Google Maps to locate it quickly. (In case of iOs it will show you the option of iCloud.com)
  • If it is in your house but you have not found it, use the option called “Make it ring”. With this option you will ring your terminal even if it is muted, even off.

Now that you know this tip you can always locate your cell phone either at home or if someone else took it. Remember to follow the Hello Telcel notes to discover more secrets of your favorite apps.

