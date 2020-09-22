The trick you need to return the Pacman emoji to Facebook

We miss him as much as you since he left in 2016, but now we tell you how to activate the pacman emoji on Facebook again.

We all love that devouring little doll with circular eyes and triangular mouth that moves forward and destroys everything in its path. This famous emoji mysteriously disappeared from the social network in 2016 and you might be surprised when we tell you how to activate the Pacman emoji on Facebook again .

That’s right, after four years of thinking about it in the past tense, it is still possible to add this friendly and fun emoticon in your conversations and texts when using Facebook, one of the most used networks and that has not managed to be displaced by any other, because it includes virtually all functions . In this we can share photos, have private personal or group conversations, look for recommendations, create three-dimensional images or have video calls with up to fifty people.

So if we have all these functions, why say goodbye to Pacman, right?

The social network never confessed why it deleted this emoji, but now you can include it again in your statuses and conversations.

How to activate the Pacman emoji to Facebook

Actually, beyond being a trick that you must activate in your Facebook account, you simply have to follow these simple steps and pretend that Pacman never left.

Login to your Facebook account.

Write a comment and instead of placing a word, enter a colon “:” , followed by the letter “V” .

In this way together “: V” will result in a friendly Pacman to accompany your conversations.