The true story behind Armando Manzanero’s most famous songs: Carlos Cuevas revealed that they were composed for a mysterious woman

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

After the death of Armando Manzanero, there have been many aspects that have been revealed about his long career, his many successes and the admiration that the Mexican public has for him. Details of his private life have also been released about the Yucatecan artist, as the romantic music author gave something to talk about over the decades by being romantically linked with various women, some of whom became one of his four wives.

Now his great friend, the singer Carlos Cuevas, revealed that the iconic composer had a love affair with a mysterious Sinaloan woman, and although he did not reveal when the romance occurred, he did show that it would have arisen in the late 80s, when Manzanero was preparing a successful album that contains several of his most famous songs.

Cuevas did not reveal the name of the woman who stole the musician’s heart, but he was able to affirm that she was the inspiring muse for the maestro to create recognizable hits from his vast repertoire. “He told me that the most beautiful songs of him that were I learned with you, I’m going to turn off the light, I like, This afternoon I saw it rain, that whole album was composed by a woman from Sinaloa ”, declared the brother of the also interpreter Aída Cuevas in an interview for the program Gossip No Like!

And it is that in those years Cuevas had an embarrassing moment in Yucatán during a concert because he assumed that Manzanero’s first wife had been the inspiration to create the romantic song which he included in his repertoire.

“He spoke to me for my concert in Mérida and asked me if I could get him four seats for his wife, she was the first wife he had. When i sang I learned with you I said ‘here is the muse of this song’, and I asked him. The next day Armando speaks to me and says’ what do you think, they just told me all the mother because the song of I learned with you and all that album I did to another lady and my wife knew that he had done it to someone else ”, the singer recalled.

In respect of the speculations that ensure that Manzanero died in the middle of a severe financial crisis, Carlos detailed that the remembered author had no pressures or financial concerns, because the fruit of his work always left him juicy dividends, even though the pandemic that limited the realization of live events recently.

“Armando Manzanero with his pure songs he collected many royaltiesFrom his concerts all over the world, he paid very well. He had no financial problems except at the beginning of his career ”, concluded the musician.

Manzanero’s ashes are already in Yucatán and the details regarding his legacy have already been clarified by his daughter María Elena, who explained to the press that her father prepared his entire inheritance while alive. “He was a very temporary man …. He left us all tasks so that we could follow to the letter, he wanted us to take him in private and as a family ”, said his daughter, who also pointed out that a ceremony will be held at the house of the composer’s wife in Mérida, where his ashes will also be deposited.

“Now that we meet there will be white flowers, there will be music, there will be champagne, Because he wanted. We know the song that you are going to want to hear, one that he made, very beautiful, who sings a duet with Paulina Aguirre ‚it’s called When i leave here‘”revealed the heiress of the singer who died this Monday at age 85.

|