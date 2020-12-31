The twelve best series of 2020: the fictions that helped us stay at home

- Advertisement -

Most of this year we were indoors. The pandemic that hit our planet caused us to spend more time at home than we usually do. So the series were part of our routine without schedules, at least in the first months of quarantine. Here we bring you a tour of the best fictions of this year that is going, and that has a preponderance in stories starring women. Some of them were premieres and other continuations of productions that we have already been betting on.

I never (Never have i ever, Netflix)

The series produced by the actress Mandy kaling it was quite a surprise. I never tells the story of DeviMaitreyi Ramakrishnan), a teenage daughter of Indians who lives in Los Angeles. The girl just wants to have a life like those of her classmates but her mother insists that Devi continue with all the Indian traditions. A debutante Ramakrishnan who gives freshness to her character without fissures, with honesty and shows the internal conflicts that her heart lives that is torn between growing up and following her instinct or the rules of her parents. An interesting and pluralistic range of characters make this comedy a story to laugh, get emotional and become aware of. In addition to all this, it has a voice-over account of the former tennis player John McEnroe. Unmissable and great comedy this year

Homeland (HBO)

The series based on the homonymous novel by Fernando Aramburu, premiered on HBO and became one of the best stories of this 2020. Bittori (Elena Irureta) and Look (Ane Gabarain) are two women who live in the Basque country with conflicting positions regarding separatism and the actions of ETA. The murder of Bittori’s husband, Txato (José Ramón Soroiz) in the hands of members of the Basque armed terrorist group is going to confront these two women since Miren’s son, Josemari (Jon olivares) is the first suspect. An acting luxury of these two artists who show, from the guts, what those years of terror that Spain lived through, a country traversed by hatred and confrontation that only brought death and pain. A luxury that we gave ourselves this year.

Normal People (Stratzplay)

A simple love story between two teenagers entering adulthood. Marianne and Connell don’t have much in common except that they go to the same school and the boy’s mother works as a maid in the home of Marianne’s wealthy family. Normal people It is based on the novel by Sally rooney, and recounts the relationship of these two boys who fall in love. Opposites but who bet on their feelings. The series gave us the best sex scenes in recent times, shown with great simplicity and realism. He also invited us to reflect on how we change when we grow up and in what way lack of communication can be the end of a great love story. A series with few pretensions that managed to impact the whole world.

Little Orthodox (Unthordotox, Netflix)

In March of this year came this miniseries produced by Germany and the United States that was based on the autobiography of Deborah Feldman. Unorthodox told the story of Ester Shapiro, a girl who lives in an extremely strict and religious Jewish community in New York. Estii’s need for freedom and to flee from so many rules makes her flee to Germany from one day to the next in search of her mother who had abandoned her in search of her own life story. It was a series that made us discover a somewhat unknown world and decided to tell us how a woman who wants to break schemes to be a little happier lives. A series that surprised and was in the highest positions of the most viewed Netflix series.

Lady’s gambit (The Queen’s Gambit, Netflix)

He came to Netflix whistling softly and without much publicity. Anya Taylor-Joy is the actress who gave life to Beth Harmon, the protagonist of this story about a girl who is orphaned and raised in an orphanage where she is medicated with tranquilizers. There she will discover her great passion and her goal in life: chess (which will become the only thing that will really make her happy). The need to get out of the hole that life sometimes puts you and the lack of opportunities made this story one of the best series of the year. With a perfect setting and wardrobe suitable for each scene, Lady’s Gambit he did not give life lessons, he did not force lack of opportunities on women. It only showed a fragment of the life of a single person who tries to get out as he can. Perfect where you look at it. Applause for Lady’s Gambit.

The last Dance (The last dance, Netflix)

Michael Jordan and the magic of the Chicago Bulls. A docuseries of ten episodes that, in small doses (the episodes were increased little by little), showed us the behind the scenes of high competitiveness in basketball. A Jordan that perhaps we did not know, very complex in his thoughts, competitive, voracious and constant, who gave this documentary all the spices so that we could enjoy the years of glory of the Bulls. Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pipen, Carmen Electra, Bill Clinton came together to bear witness in this perfect sports documentary from all sides. One of the surprises of 2020.

Mrs America (Fox Premium)

This year will also go down in history as the one that Americans said goodbye to Donald Trump. And the series have been able to reflect throughout these 4 years, the politics of this Republican who is already saying goodbye to the White House. Mrs America it is the faithful account (although it is temporarily set in another era) of female oppression, of Democratic women vs. Republican women, of the rift that divides the United States into good and bad, heroes or villains. Starring the chameleon Cate blanchett and accompanied by a choral cast of impressive actresses such as Sarah Paulson, Uzo Aduba, Rose Byrne, Margo Martindale, Mrs America explores the worst moments experienced during the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, full of fear and rebellion. Talk about discrimination, abortion and rebellion. A great series to ponder.

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

On November 17, the platform arrived in our country and with it one of the most anticipated series by fans of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. With two seasons under its belt, this kind of spin off of the mother film, this story is located after the fall of the Empire and five years after what happens in Return of the Jedi. But the soul of this series beyond the bounty hunter Mando (Pedro Pascal) is Baby Yoda (Grogu, his real name) of the same Yoda species that will be protected by Mando. A great bet of the platform that stomped with this story for fans of the science fiction saga.

The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)

The second season of The boys managed to overcome his first installment. With the addition of a new villain, Stormfront (Aya Cash) a new member of the 7, this series managed to reach its maximum level. An imaginary world where those who portray themselves as superheroes are nothing but villains seeking their own benefit, The Boys managed to show us what happens when the world is run by fan groups. A lesson for a United States battered by the racial conflicts that still persist and that under the shield of great saving heroes tries to find the way out that only leads them to the abyss. A gem.

The Crown (Netflix)

The fourth season of the series created by Peter morgan, The Crown, it was perfect. Lady Di (Emma corin) and Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) gave a new imprint to the life of this series that recounts the years of reign of Elizabeth II (in this season played by Olivia colman). The conflictive marriage of Carlos and Diana was one of the central axes of The Crown as well as the subtle confrontation between the Queen and Thatcher. Duel of performances between this trio of women who knew how to give new life to the consecrated series.

Ted lasso (AppleTV)

One of the great television revelations of 2020. Lasso (Jason sudeikis) is an American football coach in the United States but decides to go to England to be the technical director of a football team in the prestigious Premier League. There he is hired by the president of the club (Hannah waddingham) ex-wife of the club president. In a vengeful attitude, she hires Lasso, a total inexperienced in English football, to finish sinking the club. A fresh, fun comedy with great performances, telling the story of a loser with a big heart. Jason Sudeikis, sublime. The series will have at least two more seasons.

The Third Day (HBO)

An absolute surprise, which we could define as a different experience full of mystery. Divided into two parts, “Summer” and “Winter”, it featured an interactive third part called “Autumn” transmitted by Facebook Live for 12 hours as a kind of play where the viewer lived the experience directly through social networks. Jude Law and Naomie harris they were the central protagonists of this story that began by recounting the arrival of Sam (Law), a man (who had suffered the death of his son) to a kind of island full of mysteries and tries to find himself again. A surprising and well-HBO-style production.

We could add to this list the Danish Borgen already Cobra Kai both released before this year, but in 2020 they were aired on Netflix, which caused their greater popularity.

