The twins, who were pronounced dead in Bahrain, survived the funeral

By Brian Adam
Hospital administration suspends doctor, photo: file
Hospital administration suspends doctor, photo: file

Manama: The twins, who were pronounced dead by doctors in Bahrain, suddenly resurrected during the funeral procession.

According to the International News Agency, a woman in Bahrain gave birth to twins. One child was pronounced dead at the time of birth, while the other was admitted to the intensive care unit due to critical condition. The child also died.

The father was taking the two children to the graveyard after bathing and preparing to bury them in the grave when suddenly the sound of the children crying surprised everyone. The children were taken back to the hospital, where they were pronounced alive.

The management of Salmaniyah Medical Hospital suspended the negligent doctor while the Ministry of Health has formed an inquiry committee to investigate the incident.

