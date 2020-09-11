The UK’s oldest polar bear has died at the age of 22

The end comes for everyone, it is a consequence of existence itself. For this same reason, the UK’s oldest polar bear, Victor, died in Yorkshire Wildlife Park after an illness.

Despite the veterinary team’s best efforts, the polar bear had to be euthanized after being diagnosed with kidney failure at the age of 22. The park, where Victor has lived since 2014, praised the creatures, labeling her as “a great ambassador” for her species, inspiring generations and drawing attention to the plight of polar bears in the wild and the climate crisis.

Victor was born at the Rostock Zoo in Germany before being moved to Rhenen in the Netherlands. Has been member of the European breeding program until 2014 when he was reinstated in Yorkshire to “enjoy his retirement”. During his time in the breeding program, the polar bear is 13 times dad, with many grandchildren around the world.

“Victor spent his days enjoying the lakes and vast habitat of Project Polar, one of the largest reserves in the world“, say the park directors. Over the past five years, the creature has been accompanied by four other polar bears: Pixel, Nissan, Nobby and, most recently, Rasputin … England’s only polar bears.

I’m one less now, but everything Victor did when it was alive it will echo in future generations.