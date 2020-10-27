The Ultimate iPhone Battery Test: From iPhone 12 Pro to iPhone XR

With each new iPhone, we wonder how its battery will perform since, as usual, Apple does not publish data on the capacity in mAh of the same. Unlike what happened last year with the iPhone 11, during the presentation of the latest iPhone 12, autonomy was not one of the outstanding characteristics. This led us to think that the new generation does not bring improvements over the previous one. In fact, the data on hours of use of the iPhone 12 that Apple offers on its website are practically identical to those of its predecessors, except in video playback where the iPhone 12 Pro offers one hour less than the iPhone 11 Pro. Now a video uploaded to YouTube by Mrwhosetheboss tests the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 against previous generation models until it reaches the iPhone XR. It is worth noting that according to the creator, the iPhone 12s were not connected to a 5G network. To help make the tests as fair as possible, Mrwhosetheboss made sure that the brightness of the iPhone screens were at the same level, and that they all had 100% battery health. If you do not want to see the entire video, the summary is that the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro get a practically identical autonomy, which is only surpassed by the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max from last year. It remains to be seen if the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is not yet for sale, manages to regain the throne of autonomy or if we should wait for a future generation.