The ultimate power to translate is called Talkao Translate

In a context like the current one, in which we depend on technology to telework and to be in contact with our family and friends, given the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is more necessary than ever to have a complete translation tool that facilitate communications even with those with whom we do not share the same language. In addition, taking into account that protection measures will soon be relaxed, with the advance of vaccination, the possibility of traveling in the near future makes it doubly necessary to have a good translation suite.

We have been testing in the last weeks one that is really complete. Is named Talkao and is a company with a wide catalog of communication tools and translation apps, which allow satisfying the needs of users in all kinds of contexts and situations to improve relationships between family, friends and colleagues, and to expand the possibilities of communication. interpersonal communication.

For example, among others, it has the Camera Translator app, which allows you to scan photos and automatically translate the text included in them; Multi-Dictionary, which has more than 700 dictionaries in different languages, and can be used both online and offline, without an Internet connection; Multilanguage Translator, which allows you to translate texts and documents between several languages ​​at the same time or Human Translator, with more than 3,000 native translation professionals at the service of any user.

In addition to all those and many more, today we want to speak especially about Talkao Translator Voice, a tool with incredible potential and that allows translation in all the languages ​​of the world. With it, it is as if you speak any language thanks to your smartphone.

It has more than 1.5 million active users per month and a total of more than 20 million downloads worldwide. It is capable of carrying out text translations in more than 80 languages, including Spanish, French, German, Italian, Korean, Chinese, Japanese… and its operation is extremely simple.

In fact, all you have to do is press a button and speak, as if you were recording a WhatsApp voice note. Once you finish the phrase, it will be translated by the application, and you can send it to the person you want to communicate with. As simple as that.

Of those 80 languages, in 44 languages ​​- those mentioned and many more, such as Arabic, Danish, Portuguese … – you can also translate directly by voice and thus send that audio to whoever you want.

Talkao Translate uses translation engines such as those from Google, Microsoft Naver or Yandex to provide the best results. But in addition, it also has its own translation engine, where the most accurate translations are stored and which is improved by user comments when rating translations. This way you can get better ratings and improve the system over time.

One of its main functions is the translation history, where all those that you have made are kept so that you can consult them again or use them whenever you want. You can also save your favorite translations and personalize them by changing the color or type of text to make them easier to recognize.

With Talkao Translator Voice you can also improve your knowledge of any language, as well as practice proper writing and pronunciation of phrases and words. It can be a perfect companion for your learning sessions.

