The uncomfortable moment that Eugenio Derbez put José Eduardo through

Although the actor Eugenio Derbez He already has a granddaughter, apparently he wants his family to continue to grow and for that reason he questioned his son Jose Eduardo on the possibility of being a father, something that bothered the 28-year-old.

The Derbez family met virtually through a broadcast on Instagram.

Visiting Los Angeles, José Eduardo appeared in the picture with his father, Eugenio, and his wife, Alessandra Rosaldo.

He joined the consersation Aislinn Derbez, who was not in the same place as them.

Vadhir, Derbez’s other son, was not present at the talk. “He left, didn’t we invite him? We said to him: ‘Come with us, let’s have dinner’, and the king is always busy… he prefers to go with any of his friends… ”, Eugenio commented on the absence.

However, what most attracted the attention of that meeting of the Derbez was the seconds of discomfort experienced by one of their children.

And it is that Eugenio told José Eduardo: “Do you dare to have a baby, son?” to which the young man was silent for a few seconds, while Aislinn laughed.

Finally José Eduardo recovered and asked his father “At what age did you have Aitana? ”.

“Me? Already grown up, (at) 52 ”Derbez replied.

So José Eduardo, taking the situation with a sense of humor at the end, expressed: “I have time yet”.

So from José Eduardo’s response, it seems that for now Eugenio will have to settle for his only granddaughter, Kailani (fruit of the relationship between Aislinn and Mauricio Ochmann, who separated this year).

A few days ago father and son had given something to talk about by sharing a fact that they lived in the United States a few years ago.

Eugenio Derbez helped his son not to be arrested in the United States.

The actor was driving a Ferrari while José Eduardo and Juan Bertheu were sharing a seat in the vehicle, thereby violating traffic safety measures in that country.

Suddenly, behind them was a patrol car and Eugenio thought about parking on a small street so that José Eduardo could get out of the car and take a private transport service.

“Today is not a good day to go to jail. Tomorrow I’m going to Mexico, dad, “José Eduardo told him, so Eugenio replied:” Let me find a place where they can’t tell you are getting off. When he found it, the actor told Juan Bertheau, “Get José Eduardo off the Ferrari. Get off in scrubs mijito. Wait until I ask you for an Uber ”, so José Eduardo decided to get off and got on independent transport and thus freed himself from any conflict that would have put his work commitment at risk.

The name of Eugenio had already given something to talk about days before when he was criticized on social networks for the Christmas decorations in his house.

After Alessandra Rosaldo shared images of how they get ready for Christmas as a family, there was no shortage of comments on the networks pointing out that the ornaments were so large that they covered the tree.

“Where is the tree? That is only consumerism Eugenio. I don’t see anything more than that. You miss out the beautiful essence and value of Christmas, ”wrote user @ adriana.gutierrez.79274.

“I see a tree but well covered and all crooked. The tradition is already breaking … They fill it with so many things that the tree cannot be seen “added @gmontersoto.

