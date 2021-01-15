The United States adds Xiaomi to its blacklist

- Advertisement -

The US Department of Defense has blacklisted Xiaomi as a communist military company. Following the indictment, the phone manufacturer joins Huawei, ZTE, TikTok, and other designated organizations in attacking the national security of the United States.

This order is supported by the “legal requirement of Section 1237 of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 1999”. For some companies, being blacklisted in the United States means that US firms are “prohibited from investing” in them. In fact, if they hold negotiations with these companies, they must dissolve the alliances before November 11 of this year.

However, this situation does not apply to Xioami, since unlike Huawei it does not produce telecommunications equipment and it is not on the list of US entities that imposes restrictions on listed companies. But it may well affect its reputation and affect the position it reached in 2020 in the sale of mobile devices. At DOD release the following reads:

“The Department is determined to highlight and counter the development strategy of the Civil-Military Merger of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), which supports the modernization goals of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) by ensuring its access to advanced technologies. and experience acquired and developed by even those companies, universities and research programs of the People’s Republic of China that appear to be civil entities ”.

Xioami “is not controlled” by the Chinese army

After the inclusion of Xiaomi to the blacklist of the United States, the Asian company I have answered and has said that “it is not owned, controlled or affiliated with the Chinese army”, much less is it a Chinese Communist Military Company as indicated by the DOD.

It adds that “it has complied with the law and has operated in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations of the jurisdictions where it does business.” Likewise, it highlights that its purpose has always been to provide “products and services for civil and commercial use.”

After pointing out Xiaomi, the big question that remains is, is this the beginning of future acts against the Chinese manufacturer?

.