The United States against Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook, what will happen?

The United States Congress is on a war footing. With a first hearing that caused a sensation, the House Commission that deals with free competition on the market called upon the four main American tech companies to testify, to study their questionable practices and their dominant position on the free market.

Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook they had to face a barrage of questions and accusations of a certain weight. A frontal attack that has just begun that could have important implications all over the world, forever changing an apparently indestructible four-pole industrial set-up.

Unprecedented attack

5 trillion dollars in total value and a position on the global tech market that knows no equal. Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook have been in the eye of the storm for years, criticized for their practices of centralization of money and power, accused of putting a stop to free market competition and acting in a substantial and inevitable monopoly regime. The US Antitrust has thus decided to go on the attack, giving life to a hearing that, last July 29, saw the four CEOs participate in an intense session in which, one at a time, they had to answer and counter the questions they were asked, in an interview with a strong media and symbolic impact.

Republicans and Democrats, the two main political currents of the United States, have shown a communion of intent and collaboration, eager to scratch and show the world the excessive power of the four companies.

The reasons

On the one hand, especially the republican one, we want to understand how the practices of these companies affect public debate and the dissemination of some ideas rather than others. On the other, the democratic one, we wanted to focus above all on issues of the free market and competition, undermined by four great realities that with their practices are accused of engulfing and eliminating any impetus of competition.

Whatever the reasons for the investigation, the accusations made are very clear: the hearing began with a statement by the chairman of the commission who, without too many words, accused the four CEOs of managing real monopolies, which use their power to annihilate smaller companies and get rich by destroying competition.

To be criticized the most is abuse of dominant position. All this would lead to a broad revision of the general rules of free competition in the United States, considered too outdated to be able to adhere to today’s situation.

The interview

The fear of the commission is that, without a decisive barrier to these practices, nothing will be done but to allow these companies to grow further and cancel all types of competition, giving more and more power to four realities now capable of influencing the whole world and all user choices. Since 2019, the Commission has examined numerous cases, collecting over 1.3 million documents and drafting a series of individual questions that saw the four CEOs having to respond to often frontal attacks on the darkest points of the case studies.

One came out of it interview of over 5 hours, with 216 total questions and five minutes for each member present. Mark Zuckerberg was the one who spent the most time, with 62 questions; 61 were made to Google’s Sundar Pichai, 59 to Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and 35 to Apple’s Tim Cook.

A process primarily designed to turn on the spotlight and attract attention, with pressing MPs on a war footing and CEOs always seemingly calm and never aggressive. An interview that has not led to anything concrete for now, but which could soon translate into something important also at the judicial and legislative level.

Facebook: Incorrect acquisitions?

Zuckerberg was accused of aggression towards rivals and of practices not exactly crystal clear at the time of the acquisition of Instagram in 2012. From the documents it seems that the company has acquired the rival social network because it has become too threatening. He wondered why these practices, how Facebook copied the capabilities of rivals and used its position to anticipate opponent moves and acquire rival companies that come into conflict with its industrial world, as happened with Instagram itself. and with WhatsApp.

Zuckerberg has tried to “belittle” the position of his company, defined as much less powerful than it seems and often lagging behind its competitors in many sectors, defining its practices as fair and the result only of strong competition between the parties. On the acquisition of Instagram, however, the CEO admitted that at the time no one would have imagined that the platform would achieve today’s success, today even higher than that of the parent platform.

Google: Fake searches?

The questions a Sundar Pichai they focused mainly on the operation of a search engine which, according to the data, carries 90% of searches in the world. Google has been accused of using its dominance and dominance to drive user searches, favor its services and bring users into its ecosystem, with the ultimate goal of earning more money thanks to advertising. Mountain View has also been accused of using less than crystal clear practices to take down competitors.

Pichai claimed that they have quite strong competitors in various industries and that most of the search results on the site do not contain advertisements. Indeed it has praised the value of its platform, competitive and capable of offering cheap spaces for advertisers, giving companies and consumers more choice and more competitive prices.

Amazon: Unfair Competition?

Instead, Amazon was charged with a incorrect behavior towards third party sellers that have space on their own platform. According to the commission, the partners are forced to comply with the rules imposed by Amazon with intimidation and practices that cancel out any kind of competition. Not only that, it seems that seller data is used to promote the sale of Amazon branded products. Jeff Bezos he countered talking about the success that third party partners have within its platform and Amazon’s relatively low specific weight within the US market, “only” 38%, thus avoiding any risk of monopoly.

He also admitted that he would take immediate action if he discovered data usage violations within the company. While not giving precise information on all the even specific accusations that have been addressed to him, the CEO said he was willing to have your company reviewed, confident that the exam will pass with flying colors.

Apple: Questionable Practices?

Although “victim” of far fewer questions than the others, Apple was also treated the same way compared to other companies. The often criticized has ended up under the commission’s magnifying glass Apple Store, accused of removing apps at will thanks to the use of rules that are often not transparent and too changeable and malleable by the top management. All this to favor the dominance of proprietary apps over those of the competition.

The allegations were dismissed by Tim Cook, who was also asked why his company charges 30% commissions to anyone who wants to enter the Apple Store. The CEO reiterated the transparency of its practices, their clarity and the possibility for all unsatisfied users of the apple world and its practices to be able to switch to those of competitors.

The first consequences

In the end, what was all this for? The goal was to put all these practices under the eyes and bring them all together in the sunlight as had never been done before. The methods chosen to do this all go in this direction, with an audience that was first of all spectacular and in the media. For the first time the four CEOs were present all together, albeit in videoconference to avoid problems given the Coronavirus situation. For the first time they were confronted with an argument without hesitation or problems with frontal attacks and uncomfortable questions.

A result more than ever achieved, although we have had to deal with often convenient and evasive answers, deliberately never going too far into the specific merits of the issues raised. All this because of a commission that cannot have the necessary powers to follow concrete actions to a simple investigation. The talks however, they have opened a breach that has already begun to move much more concrete government mechanisms.

The Department of Justice, for example, has launched an investigation into Google for its dominant position, while the Federal Trade Commission, which deals with antitrust, is preparing for a hearing with Zuckerberg on the matter of Facebook’s acquisitions in the sector. of social networks. In Europe, on the other hand, the investigations and fines often delivered to these entities to protect the privacy of users and free competition on the market are there for all to see.

Change needed

If until now the accusations have only led to fines or public attacks, this hearing may be able to raise the right fuss to unleash something more. The conclusions of the hearing, in this sense, are very explanatory, with the president accusing Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook of having a monopoly power which must be overthrown in every way o with prudent regulations or with real internal company subdivisions that reduce their specific weight on the market. Although the commission cannot get to impose laws or remedies of any kind, it has already had the merit of attracting attention.

Very soon a real report will arrive that will give public opinion all the data and results achieved by the survey, also offering possible solutions, with the hope of leading to a real modernization of antitrust laws, first in the United States and then in the rest of the world.