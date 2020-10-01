Latest newsTop Stories

The United States also planned a military base on the moon

By Brian Adam
After Earth, the United States is now dreaming of military supremacy on the moon. (Photo: Internet)
Virginia: The United States has plans to build a military base on the moon after building the world’s first space force, but it is not known when work on it will begin and when it will be completed.

Speaking at the US Air Force’s “Engaged Space Conference” recently, John Shaw, the head of US space command, formally confirmed that the United States would “at some point in the future” send its troops into space and to the moon. Will deploy However, he acknowledged that military bases on the moon are still a long way off.

Technically, the moon is not at all suitable for human habitation, so in the first phase, automatic or semi-automatic robots will be sent there to build safe havens and military bases for US troops. Only then will US troops be relocated.

A single space flight costs millions of dollars, while landing just a few humans on the moon can cost billions of dollars. Of course, building a colony on the moon would require hundreds of flights, so building a small military base could cost trillions of dollars.

The US economy is currently unable to bear such a significant cost. Despite this, the US space force and the US space agency NASA reached an agreement last week under which the two agencies would cooperate on dozens of projects related to human space flight and “defense of the planet Earth”. Will work with

These projects include further innovation in existing robotic technology so that they can operate freely and autonomously on the moon or any other planet. And possibly build human settlements.

If the United States is really serious about this, we should see revolutionary advances and extraordinary investments in space technology in the years to come.

