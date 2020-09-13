The United States approves the construction of the first small-scale nuclear reactors

The US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) is an independent agency of the United States government charged with protecting public health and safety related to nuclear energy. Just recently the entity in question has approved plans for the country’s first low-cost fission reactor.

The small modular reactor in question will be built by NuScale Power and will be the first of its kind in the United States. Experts suggest it could revitalize the country’s dormant nuclear power industry providing cleaner energy on a local scale. However, there is still a long way to go before one of these reactors can actually be built.

The approval by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission means that utility companies will be able to apply for the construction of the NuScale reactors, which are approximately 20 meters high and approximately 3 meters in diameter. Before you can build them, however, further safety assessments must be completed.

Project supporters suggest that this could serve as a way to quickly switch from fossil fuels and reduce carbon emissions. Therefore, NuScale plans to deliver its first reactors in 2027 and to have them online by 2029. It is, of course, very likely that there will be delays along the way.

In short, although it is not nuclear fusion, the advantages of this project seem to be different.