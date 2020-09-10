The United States has announced it will withdraw 2,200 troops from Iraq this month

The United States has said it will withdraw 2,200 troops from Iraq by the end of this month.

According to a foreign news agency, the US military has officially announced the reduction of its troops in Iraq, according to which it will withdraw 2200 troops from Iraq, after which the number of US troops in Iraq will be reduced to 3,000. Will

US President Donald Trump reiterated last month that he intends to withdraw all troops from Iraq as soon as possible.

According to the BBC, the US military commander in the Middle East has said that the US will withdraw more than one-third of its troops from Iraq in a few weeks. Will continue to cooperate with the forces.

On the other hand, the commander of the US Central Command, General Frank McKenzie, said that by November, the number of US troops in Afghanistan will be reduced to 4,500.

It should be noted that US President Donald Trump had promised during his 2016 election campaign to end America’s never-ending wars, but so far he has not succeeded in doing so, but now it seems that he is in Iraq and Afghanistan. With the withdrawal of US troops from the country, we will present our move in the 2020 elections as a fulfillment of our promise.