The United States has declared a threat and revoked the visas of 1,000 Chinese students

Washington: The United States has revoked the visas of 1,000 Chinese students and researchers, calling them a threat to national security.

Visas for Chinese students and researchers have been revoked under a May 29 presidential decree, according to the International News Agency. The decree imposed various restrictions on the entry into the United States of students and researchers deemed a threat to national security.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chad Wolf, acting head of the State Department’s Department of Homeland Security, said there was a risk that certain Chinese students and researchers could steal sensitive research materials because of their in-house contacts with the Chinese military. Wolff also accused China of stealing research related to the industrial sector and the corona virus.

The State Department says the number of Chinese students and researchers whose visas have been revoked under a US presidential decree is much lower than the total number of Chinese students coming to the United States each year for education and research. The United States would welcome Chinese researchers and students under its rules.

China issued a statement in June saying it would oppose US sanctions on its students. An estimated 360,000 Chinese students are currently studying and researching in the United States.