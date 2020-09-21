The United States recognizes for the first time that the coronavirus is transmitted through the air: what it means and what implications it has for us

This weekend, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the country’s highest epidemiological authority, just officially recognized that the coronavirus is airborne. The same indications indicate that “it is thought that it is the main form of propagation of the virus”; however, due to the language used, there is some debate among specialists. Be that as it may, it is the latest installment in a long controversy among scientists, technicians and authorities around the world for exactly understanding the mechanisms that SARS-Cov-2 uses to spread.

The recognition by the CDC constitutes a whole accolade to those who defend the importance of aerosols (small particles that can be in the air longer than flow droplets) in the transmission of the virus. But What exactly does this decision mean and what implications does it have on our daily lives?

What exactly has the CDC said?

Martin Sanchez

In its latest update, the CDC has significantly changed its explanation of how the virus is transmitted. Until September 18, it spoke of direct contact and the droplets of discharge that we produce when we cough, sneeze or speak “as the main forms of diffusion. However, in its update of September 18 it is said that the and detractors of the theory of aerosols, the chosen language lends itself to confusion and indeed in the last hours we can find to experts convinced that the leading role of aerosols has been recognized and those who believe not. Although in a first reading it seems that this recognition is express, there are valid interpretative arguments on both sides of the debate.

The truth is that it is difficult to know if the CDC has carefully chosen the language used and will maintain it or if it will be modified in the next updates that it does regularly. Until then, it would be risky to affirm one thing or the other. However, There is no doubt that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention already openly recognizes that the virus is transmitted through the air.; something that, until now, he was reluctant to do or considered only a distant possibility.

What does this mean?

From the outset, the first implication is that It is gradually being recognized that air transmission has a more important role than was originally thought. During the first months of the pandemic, it was thought that (in addition to direct contact) there were two, from very early on the debate focused not so much on whether the third one that the bulk of the cases corresponded to a spread by flow droplets. Therefore, the official position of many health authorities has not moved in recent months.

However, as the knowledge we had on the matter has progressed, the recommendations of those same authorities have changed. In fact, progressively, they have adapted to an “aerosol type” scenario rather than a “droplet type” scenario. to the point that, although the CDC has significantly changed the theoretical position, it has not moved a comma from the practical recommendations. In substance, the sanitary recommendations are the same that we have been having.

So, how does this impact our day to day?

Rodrigo Gonzalez

Indeed, there are not too many differences between the current recommendations and the recommendations of an aerosol scenario. This does not mean that it does not imply changes in the recommendations and measures that have been taken in countries like Spain. It involves, for example, a change of emphasis in the realization of outdoor activities (as many as possible), in the use of masks indoors and in investing in ventilation and purification systems from the air (or directly leaving spaces that are impossible to ventilate properly).

Jose Luis Jiménez, one of the experts who has most defended the importance of aerosols, usually insists on the idea that, faced with an “aerosol scenario”, citizens must stop thinking of the virus as something that comes to us through from coughs and sneezes and start to think of it as smoke in a room. To think and act accordingly: airing rooms and using all the means at our disposal to purify the air we breathe.

However, it is important to note that it does not make much sense to wait for the WHO or any other institution to recognize certain things to adapt our behavior to these types of scenarios. These types of measures do not pose any problem in a flow droplet scenario, so it is reasonable to try to minimize our exposure by adapting to the assumption that entails more risks.

Image | Hospital Clinic