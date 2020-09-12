The Universe may be filled with one particular exotic star: boson stars

There are many phenomena that scientists have not yet seen directly in the Universe. Just think that – after more than 100 years from the first hypothesis – only last year we could see the first image of a black hole. The cosmos, from this point of view, is chock full of even rarer phenomena, such as boson stars.

“Similarly to black holes, boson stars are predicted by general relativity and are capable of growing to millions of solar masses and achieving very high compactness. The fact that they share these characteristics with supermassive black holes has led some authors to propose that some of the compact supermassive objects located at the center of galaxies may actually be boson stars.“says astrophysicist Hector Olivares of Radboud University in the Netherlands, in a new study published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Olivares and his team have calculated the appearance of a boson star if it were discovered by one of our telescopes. Stars (like our Sun) are mainly made up of particles called fermions (protons, neutrons, electrons). Boson stars, on the other hand, would be made up entirely of bosons.

These particles, including photons, gluons, and the famous Higgs boson, do not follow the same physical rules as fermions which are subject to Pauli exclusion principle, which means that – in a nutshell – you can’t have two identical particles occupying the same space. Bosons, on the other hand, can be superimposed; when they come together, they act as one large particle (something we have already “seen” thanks to the Bose-Einstein condensate).

In the case of boson stars, these particles can be compressed into a space that can be described with distinct values. However, we have never seen – yet – anything like this in the Universe. Unlike black holes, these exotic stars are said to be transparent: they don’t have an absorbent surface that would stop photons, and they don’t even have an event horizon. Photons can escape boson stars, although their path may be slightly bent by gravity.

However, some of these hypothetical stars may be surrounded by a rotating ring of plasma, much like the accretion disk surrounding a black hole. That is why the experts behind the new study they created simulations of its possible appearance: the shadow of such a star would be significantly smaller than the shadow of a black hole of similar mass.

As our understanding of black holes is still limited, some of these candidates may actually be boson stars, according to Olivares. Will we ever find such an exotic star? Hard to say now, as it would represent a further step forward in understanding the mechanics of our Universe.