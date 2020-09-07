The unknown of the second great wave (which may never come): how the most probable scenarios of the pandemic are changing

The first SARS appeared in our lives in November 2002 in the province of Canton (China) and, despite causing thousands of deaths in China, Singapore, Vietnam and Canada, the epidemic was considered overcome in June 2003 and no new cases from 2004 have been detected again. Perhaps this is why, when SARS-CoV-2 confined Wuhan and began to spread around the world, many experts and politicians expected it to follow a similar path.

However, it didn’t take long for them to realize that what they were dealing with was something very different. Anthony Fauci himself, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the United States and one of the most prestigious voices of the team that is in charge of the response to the coronavirus in the country, had to come forward on May 11 and affirm that “there was virtually no chance” that the virus would be eradicated.

Researchers working on the virus had known this for a long time and for weeks we had various reports that drew future scenarios taking into account what was known about the virus and the historical behavior of other respiratory infectious diseases. Of all those scenarios and with your mind set on the 1918 flu and the 2009 bird flu, the one that ‘seemed’ more likely at that time it was a second wave in autumn that will far exceed the one we experienced in the first half of the year.

Three scenarios for an unprecedented epidemic

The best-known report was that produced by the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. It started from an already controversial principle (that there were lessons to be learned from flu pandemics), but drew various scenarios that allowed us to better understand which real entity he had a problem that already had us on the ropes.

The first scenario was that of ‘peaks and valleys‘. That is to say, a succession of small more or less regular waves that it would extend over the next two years and that, although they might not reach the size of the first great wave, they would have a scope comparable to it.

The second scenario was that of ‘fall peak‘. At the time, we discussed this scenario in great detail because many experts believed that it was the most likely. In short and as its name indicates it would be a huge wave in the autumn of 2020 that would leave the first one in an anecdote. For the rest, after her, there would be a good number of later peaks and valleys. This is how the great flu epidemics in history behaved.

The last scenario was called “slow combustion“and I was betting that the first peak was the largest followed by a long succession of small jagged peaks that will also continue for the next few years. This was a possible scenario, but for which we had no clear background. None of the major epidemics studied had behaved like this.

A “slow burning” pandemic

Hospital Clinic

But the passage of the months and, above all, our better understanding of the virus, are making many authors change their minds. Michael Osterholm, one of the authors of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy report, said in Business Insider that, in reality, “there is no evidence that there is going to be a decrease in cases, a minimum” in summer; Everything seems to indicate that the epidemic “will just keep burning, like a forest fire looking for human wood to burn. “

“In April, all that” people all. “What we all need to think about is that it is a new virus“.

This is not to say that there cannot be a second wave in autumn.. In fact, as Osterholm points out, what she would mean is that there are no reasons derived from the nature of the virus to expect that this second great wave will occur: if it occurs. will be linked, in principle, to our ability to (not) contain the bulbs when they arise. There is still much to discover and there is little to know what will happen in autumn. But everything seems to indicate that the cards are distributed on the board.

Image | Hospital Clinic