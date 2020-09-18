ReviewsApps ReviewsTech News

The US bans TikTok and WeChat: from 20 September away from Android and iOS

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The US bans TikTok and WeChat: from 20 September away from Android and iOS

The slowdown in the agreement with Oracle had an unexpected impact on TikTok and WeChat. The United States Department of Commerce, through a recently issued executive order announced that from 20 September the two applications will no longer be able to be downloaded in the US to “safeguard national security”.

Wilbur Ross, the Trump administration’s secretary of commerce, in a note he explained that “Today’s action demonstrates once again that President Trump will do everything in his power to ensure national security and protect Americans from the threats of the Chinese Communist Party“.

For this reason, rules have been drawn up that will lead to removal of the two applications from the iOS App Store and the Android Google Play Store, to prevent users from downloading or updating them in the future.

In the note, it is also pointed out that TikTok has until November 12 to dispel worries on national security placed by the Department. In this case, the ban could also be lifted.

The Communist Party of China has demonstrated how using these apps threatens national security, foreign policy and the economy. While the threats posed by WeChat and TikTok are not the same, they are similar. The two applications collect vast amounts of user data, including network activity, location data, and search histories“says Ross, according to which this information “end up in the hands of the CCP’s intelligent services“, creating”risks to our national security that we cannot accept“.

