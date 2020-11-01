AndroidHuaweiLatest newsTop Stories

The US government gives Huawei a break

By Abraham
0
5
Us Huawei
Us Huawei

Must Read

Huawei

New Huawei veto: China prepares a forceful response against the United States

Abraham - 0
At the end of last week we learned that the United States had extended the initial veto to Huawei, now also putting into the...
Read more
Latest news

RTX 3060 Ti with 4864 cores is coming November 17

Abraham - 0
Earlier this week, we wrote about Nvidia's alleged GeForce RTX 3060 Ti specifications that have appeared in the GPU-Z database. At the same time, video...
Read more
Huawei

The US government gives Huawei a break

Abraham - 0
The United States government today gave Huawei a break as it will allow chipmakers to supply elements to the China-based company , as long as they...
Read more
Apple

Sound problems with AirPods Pro? Apple will replace them

Abraham - 0
Apple has launched a service program for AirPods Pro that provides free (no-charge) repairs or replacements to users experiencing noise cancellation or static noise...
Read more
Abraham

The United States government today gave Huawei a break as it will allow chipmakers to supply elements to the China-based company , as long as they are not used for the 5G network business.

Us Huawei
Us Huawei

A new report from the Financial Times indicates that this could promise a lifeline for Huawei, as sanctions imposed against the companies threaten the giant’s survival less and less.

Huawei’s smartphone business, which is the area most affected by the company, now has a chance to recover. With the American veto, the company had missed the possibility of creating its own Kirin chips .

One of the executives of an Asian semiconductor company has told the Financial Times that chips for mobile devices will not be a problem, adding that the company is optimistic about acquiring a license to continue doing business with Huawei.

In recent times, more and more companies are obtaining a license to work with the Chinese giant. Samsung℗ Display has recently received the green light to supply OLED panels to Huawei℗ and Intel℗ previously received acceptance to supply chips.

We’ve also heard that Japan-based Sony and California-based Chinese-owned OmniVision have also received acceptance to supply CMOS image sensors for smartphone cameras.

According to the report, more than 300 companies, including Samsung℗ Electronics, Qualcomm and MediaTek, have required a license to do business with Huawei℗ and are expected to gain acceptance in the next few weeks (7-days) or months.

Related Articles

Huawei

New Huawei veto: China prepares a forceful response against the United States

Abraham - 0
At the end of last week we learned that the United States had extended the initial veto to Huawei, now also putting into the...
Read more
Latest news

RTX 3060 Ti with 4864 cores is coming November 17

Abraham - 0
Earlier this week, we wrote about Nvidia's alleged GeForce RTX 3060 Ti specifications that have appeared in the GPU-Z database. At the same time, video...
Read more
Apple

Sound problems with AirPods Pro? Apple will replace them

Abraham - 0
Apple has launched a service program for AirPods Pro that provides free (no-charge) repairs or replacements to users experiencing noise cancellation or static noise...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©