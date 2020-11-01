The US government gives Huawei a break

The United States government today gave Huawei a break as it will allow chipmakers to supply elements to the China-based company , as long as they are not used for the 5G network business.

A new report from the Financial Times indicates that this could promise a lifeline for Huawei, as sanctions imposed against the companies threaten the giant’s survival less and less.

Huawei’s smartphone business, which is the area most affected by the company, now has a chance to recover. With the American veto, the company had missed the possibility of creating its own Kirin chips .

One of the executives of an Asian semiconductor company has told the Financial Times that chips for mobile devices will not be a problem, adding that the company is optimistic about acquiring a license to continue doing business with Huawei.

In recent times, more and more companies are obtaining a license to work with the Chinese giant. Samsung℗ Display has recently received the green light to supply OLED panels to Huawei℗ and Intel℗ previously received acceptance to supply chips.

We’ve also heard that Japan-based Sony and California-based Chinese-owned OmniVision have also received acceptance to supply CMOS image sensors for smartphone cameras.

According to the report, more than 300 companies, including Samsung℗ Electronics, Qualcomm and MediaTek, have required a license to do business with Huawei℗ and are expected to gain acceptance in the next few weeks (7-days) or months.