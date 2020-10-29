The US government gives Huawei a break

The US government has given Huawei a break today as it will allow chipmakers to supply components to the China-based company as long as they are not used for the 5G business. A new report from the Financial Times indicates that this could offer a lifeline for Huawei, as sanctions imposed against companies threaten the giant’s survival less and less. Huawei’s smartphone business, which is the area most affected by the company, now has a chance to recover. With the American veto, the company had lost the possibility of creating its own Kirin chips. One of the executives of an Asian semiconductor company has told the Financial Times that chips for mobile devices will not be a problem, adding that the company is optimistic to obtain a license to continue doing business with Huawei. In recent times, more and more companies are obtaining a license to work with the Chinese giant. Samsung Display has recently received the green light to supply OLED panels to Huawei, and Intel has previously received approval to supply chips. We’ve also heard that Japan-based Sony and California-based Chinese-owned OmniVision have also received approval to supply CMOS image sensors for smartphone cameras. According to the report, more than 300 companies, including Samsung Electronics, Qualcomm, and MediaTek, have applied for a license to do business with Huawei and are expected to gain approval in the coming weeks or months.