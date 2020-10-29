AndroidHuaweiLatest newsTech NewsMobile

The US government gives Huawei a break

By Abraham
0
13
Huawei.jpg
Huawei.jpg

Must Read

Tech News

Intel advances some details of Rocket Lake, the family of processors that tries to cushion the attack of AMD and its Ryzen 5000

Brian Adam - 0
We do not stop seeing news in the field of semiconductors, and Intel just announced the launch of Rocket Lake, its family...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi launches a new Notebook with Intel 10th generation chip at a good price

Brian Adam - 0
If teleworking apps have proliferated enormously in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic, not to mention how the use of laptops has...
Read more
Huawei

The US government gives Huawei a break

Abraham - 0
The US government has given Huawei a break today as it will allow chipmakers to supply components to the China-based company as long as...
Read more
Social Networks

Pallete calls on the EU for full deregulation of the telecom sector

Brian Adam - 0
The president of Telefónica, José María Álvarez-Pallete, today called on the European regulatory authorities to put an end to the regulatory advantages that large...
Read more
Abraham

The US government has given Huawei a break today as it will allow chipmakers to supply components to the China-based company as long as they are not used for the 5G business. A new report from the Financial Times indicates that this could offer a lifeline for Huawei, as sanctions imposed against companies threaten the giant’s survival less and less. Huawei’s smartphone business, which is the area most affected by the company, now has a chance to recover. With the American veto, the company had lost the possibility of creating its own Kirin chips. One of the executives of an Asian semiconductor company has told the Financial Times that chips for mobile devices will not be a problem, adding that the company is optimistic to obtain a license to continue doing business with Huawei. In recent times, more and more companies are obtaining a license to work with the Chinese giant. Samsung Display has recently received the green light to supply OLED panels to Huawei, and Intel has previously received approval to supply chips. We’ve also heard that Japan-based Sony and California-based Chinese-owned OmniVision have also received approval to supply CMOS image sensors for smartphone cameras. According to the report, more than 300 companies, including Samsung Electronics, Qualcomm, and MediaTek, have applied for a license to do business with Huawei and are expected to gain approval in the coming weeks or months.

Related Articles

Latest news

‘Error’ caused advertisement seeking offers in English only – TG4

Brian Adam - 0
According to a station advertisement published in English only, candidates may only make an offer or application in English ...
Read more
Latest news

Apple aspires to be like Google and prepares its own search engine, why?

Brian Adam - 0
Although the European Union has been trying to limit the power of Big Tech for some time, it seems that this will not happen...
Read more
Latest news

WhatsApp’s plan: fill the chats with new stickers, by when?

Brian Adam - 0
The stickers have become within WhatsApp in a kind of new language, equivalent to that of emoticons, and that is invading the chats from...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©