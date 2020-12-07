The US government removes the deadline for the sale of TikTok

The United States government does not seem to intend to continue pursuing TikTok with strict deadlines for the business in the country to be sold to local companies, which are those that control the data of American users and, by extension, those of other territories beyond China.

The deal between the Trump administration and ByteDance could close in the coming days

The Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States (CFIUS), an institution belonging to the United States government, had set the last deadline for the acquisition of the business in the country by Oracle and Walmart to be completed on December 4, after having extended the term previously.

However, the new deadline imposed by the CFIUS has also been exceeded and the acquisition has not been carried out. However, this time the Trump administration has not set a new deadline for ByteDance to sell the business in the United States. According to the Bloomberg agency, he is simply going to let “time run” while the talks between the Trump administration and the Chinese company continue.

This, which can be understood as neglect on the part of the United States government, immersed in full transition after the victory of Joe Biden in the presidential elections on November 4, can also be seen as a sign that the Trump administration does not impose a new deadline. because what he wants is to finalize the transaction before the transfer of powers takes place.

Thus, it could be that the CFIUS has not set a new deadline simply because the talks are already so advanced that the go-ahead for the acquisition by the Trump administration could arrive in a matter of days.

However, this would not provide a free pass for the sale and purchase operation, since before to be able to dispose of your business in the United StatesByteDance needs the approval of the Chinese government, which has not yet spoken and but it does not seem that it will make things too easy for North American companies to take over the business of the Chinese firm.

